The Timeless Beauty of Temples and Pagodas in Southern Khanh Hoa

31/01/2026

The system of ancient temples and towers in Khanh Hoa is increasingly emerging as a key highlight in the development of cultural and spiritual tourism in Vietnam’s South Central Coast region. Scattered across coastal plains and low hills, these heritage sites offer visitors a rare opportunity to explore layers of history shaped by both Champa civilization and Buddhist traditions.

Po Klong Garai Tower is an attractive destination along the inter-regional Nha Trang–Phan Rang tourism route. Photo: VNA

Trung Son Pagoda, located on a mountain in Ninh Hai Commune, features distinctive architecture and a landscape in harmony with nature. Photo: VNA

The tranquil atmosphere of Trung Son Pagoda draws visitors for sightseeing and worship. Photo: VNA

Visitors tour Trung Son Pagoda, perched on a mountain in Ninh Hai Commune, Khanh Hoa Province. Photo: VNA

Trung Son Pagoda is situated on a mountain in Ninh Hai Commune, Khanh Hoa Province. Photo: VNA

Visitors take photos at the Po Klong Garai Cham tower complex. Photo: VNA

The ancient Cham tower architecture at the Po Klong Garai Tower complex. Photo: VNA



Among the most notable landmarks are the Po Klong Garai Tower and Trung Son Ancient Pagoda in Ninh Hai. The Po Klong Garai Tower, a representative example of Champa brick architecture, stands out for its intricate carvings, harmonious proportions, and enduring religious significance. Meanwhile, Trung Son Pagoda, perched on elevated terrain, provides a tranquil spiritual setting, combining traditional Buddhist architecture with sweeping views of the surrounding landscape.

Beyond their architectural and historical value, these sites continue to serve as active centers of worship, preserving rituals, festivals, and cultural practices that have been passed down through generations. For travelers, they offer not only visual and historical appeal but also moments of reflection and cultural immersion.

As Khanh Hoa strengthens its cultural tourism offerings, the preservation and promotion of ancient temples and towers are playing an increasingly important role in creating meaningful experiences and diversifying tourism products across the region.

Story : VNP Photos: VNA







