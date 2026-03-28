UNESCO Recognition Shines Global Spotlight on Vietnam’s Dong Ho Folk Paintings

The inscription of Dong Ho folk painting on UNESCO’s safeguarding list marks a pivotal moment for one of Vietnam’s most distinctive traditional art forms. By adding the craft of making Dong Ho woodblock prints to its List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, UNESCO has both recognized its cultural significance and underscored the urgency of preserving it.

Artisan Nguyen Thi Oanh creates new themes to enrich the Dong Ho folk painting genre. Photo: VNA

The inscription of Dong Ho folk painting on UNESCO’s safeguarding list marks a pivotal moment for one of Vietnam’s most distinctive traditional art forms. By adding the craft of making Dong Ho woodblock prints to its List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, UNESCO has both recognized its cultural significance and underscored the urgency of preserving it.

Young artisans continue to preserve and revitalize the craft. Photo: VNA

This honour affirms the historical, cultural and artistic values embedded in Dong Ho paintings, while also acknowledging the enduring dedication of artisans and local communities who have kept the craft alive despite decades of decline. Passed down through generations, the meticulous process involves hand-carved wooden blocks, natural pigments and traditional diep paper made from do bark and seashell powder, giving the prints their distinctive texture and luminosity.

Originating from the centuries-old craft village of Dong Ho village, these vibrant prints have long served as both decoration and storytelling medium. Traditionally displayed during Tet (Lunar New Year), Dong Ho paintings vividly portray scenes of rural life, folk beliefs, historical tales and moral lessons. Familiar images such as pigs, chickens and village festivities reflect not only everyday life in northern Vietnam but also deeper cultural values, including prosperity, harmony and ethical conduct.

Introducing Dong Ho folk paintings to tourists. Photo: VNA

Young artisans continue to revitalize the craft. Photo: VNA

Artisan Nguyen Huu Qua makes new Dong Ho paintings. Photo: VNA



In recent decades, however, the craft has faced significant challenges, from shrinking markets to the encroachment of modern printing technologies. The number of practicing artisans has dwindled, raising concerns about the survival of this heritage.

UNESCO’s recognition is therefore more than symbolic. It opens new opportunities for safeguarding initiatives, from education and tourism to international promotion. More importantly, it renews public awareness and pride, encouraging younger generations to engage with and sustain a living tradition that embodies the creativity and identity of the Vietnamese people.

Introducing Dong Ho folk paintings to tourists. Photo: VNA