Exploring our land
Tourism festival explores capital through green travel, digital experiences
In his opening remarks, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Nguyen Tran Quang said the sector has maintained strong growth in the early months of 2026 and received recognition in several global travel award categories from Tripadvisor.
He noted that this year, Hanoi aims to welcome more than 35.8 million visitors, including 8.6 million international arrivals, while continuing to improve service quality, develop new products, accelerate digital transformation and smart tourism, and promote green, sustainable development.
The festival is an annual promotional event showcasing the capital as a distinctive, multi-experience destination, not only a land of millennia-old heritage with rich cultural traditions, festivals and cuisine, but also a place of vibrant craft villages, close ties to nature, modern dynamism and strong cultural identity.
Running from March 13-15, it features nearly 100 booths designed as a journey through diverse themed spaces. The space of memory highlights heritage sites, the Old Quarter, architecture, traditional craft villages and Hanoi’s cultural life through destination models, photography exhibitions and fine art displays. The connection space provides a platform for travel businesses to introduce new tours, promotional programmes and attractive discount vouchers.
The technology space offers modern digital tourism experiences, including VR360 virtual reality applications, artificial intelligence, international online travel platforms and reception robots. The green space presents eco-tourism, rural tourism, resort and outdoor sports products at prominent destinations around the capital such as Ba Vi, Soc Son, My Duc, Dong Mo and the ancient village of Duong Lam.
The essence space celebrates Hanoi’s craft heritage and cuisine, featuring live demonstrations of traditional trades and tastings of local specialities such as lotus tea, Vong village green rice flakes, Hanoi pho, Thanh Tri steamed rice rolls and preserved fruits from Hang Duong street.
Meanwhile, a space of four-direction linkage hosts booths introducing tourism products from several provinces and cities, including Thai Nguyen, Bac Ninh, Tuyen Quang, Khanh Hoa and Gia Lai, helping to strengthen regional and nationwide tourism connectivity.
The festival programme also includes a range of activities such as a survey tour of Bat Trang pottery village, a forum on rural craft-village tourism development, a run promoting green tourism, and traditional cultural and artistic performances./.