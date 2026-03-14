Tourism festival explores capital through green travel, digital experiences

Visitors experience an outdoor musical space. Photo: VNA



In his opening remarks, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Nguyen Tran Quang said the sector has maintained strong growth in the early months of 2026 and received recognition in several global travel award categories from Tripadvisor.



He noted that this year, Hanoi aims to welcome more than 35.8 million visitors, including 8.6 million international arrivals, while continuing to improve service quality, develop new products, accelerate digital transformation and smart tourism, and promote green, sustainable development.



Tourists experience the technology space. Photo: VNA

The festival is an annual promotional event showcasing the capital as a distinctive, multi-experience destination, not only a land of millennia-old heritage with rich cultural traditions, festivals and cuisine, but also a place of vibrant craft villages, close ties to nature, modern dynamism and strong cultural identity.



Running from March 13-15, it features nearly 100 booths designed as a journey through diverse themed spaces. The space of memory highlights heritage sites, the Old Quarter, architecture, traditional craft villages and Hanoi’s cultural life through destination models, photography exhibitions and fine art displays. The connection space provides a platform for travel businesses to introduce new tours, promotional programmes and attractive discount vouchers.



Toursts experience tea culture in the festival. Photo: VNA

The technology space offers modern digital tourism experiences, including VR360 virtual reality applications, artificial intelligence, international online travel platforms and reception robots. The green space presents eco-tourism, rural tourism, resort and outdoor sports products at prominent destinations around the capital such as Ba Vi, Soc Son, My Duc, Dong Mo and the ancient village of Duong Lam.

