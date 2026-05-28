Thai PM chairs official welcome ceremony for Vietnamese Party, State leader

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse presided over the ceremony. Immediately following the welcome ceremony, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and PM Anutin Charnvirakul held talks with the participation of the two countries’ high-ranking delegations. Over 50 years since Vietnam and Thailand established diplomatic relations in 1976, bilateral ties have continuously grown in a strong and comprehensive manner, becoming one of the most dynamic and effective relationships within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul review the Guard of Honour of the Royal Thai Armed Forces. Photo: VNA

Thailand is currently Vietnam’s largest trading partner in ASEAN. The two economies are becoming increasingly integrated within regional supply chains. Thailand is also among the largest ASEAN investors in Vietnam, with many major projects in energy, processing industries, retail, logistics and infrastructure.



Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse preside over the welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation in Bangkok on May 28. Photo: VNA

The two countries hold significant potential for cooperation in supply chain development, transport connectivity, logistics and Mekong sub-regional cooperation. Given their important geostrategic positions, both sides are well placed to become key connectivity hubs in mainland Southeast Asia.



The official visit to Thailand by Party General Secretary and State President Lam, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation demonstrates Vietnam’s high regard for its relationship with Thailand as well as for Southeast Asia more broadly.



The visit also provides an opportunity for high-ranking leaders of both countries to hold in-depth discussions on major orientations aimed at effectively implementing a new cooperation framework, thereby creating fresh momentum for bilateral relations in the coming period./.