Official Opening Session of the 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front

Delegates welcome Party General Secretary and President To Lam to the 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) for the 2026–2031 tenure's opening session. Photo: VNA

Delegates welcome Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man to the 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) for the 2026–2031 tenure's opening session. Photo: VNA

Delegates welcome Prime Minister Le Minh Hung to the 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) for the 2026–2031 tenure's opening session. Photo: VNA

Politburo member, Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Tran Cam Tu attends the national congress. Photo: VNA

Under the theme “Solidarity – Democracy – Innovation – Creativity – Development”, the 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) for the 2026–2031 tenure convened its opening session on May 12 morning. Senior Party and State leaders are expected to deliver keynote addresses. Delegates will also present speeches, approve the personnel plan for the 11th VFF Central Committee for the 2026–2031 tenure, and elect the new committee. The first conference of the newly elected Central Committee will also take place the same day.

Party General Secretary and President To Lam and delegates attend the 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) for the 2026–2031 tenure's opening session. Photo: VNA

Delegates at the 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) for the 2026–2031 tenure's opening session. Photo: VNA

An art performance at the VFF national congress' opening ceremony. Photo: VNA

An art performance at the VFF national congress's opening session. Photo: VNA

Delegates at the 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) for the 2026–2031 tenure's opening session. Photo: VNA

Delegates at the 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) for the 2026–2031 tenure's opening session. Photo: VNA



