Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Sa Pa ward, Nguyen Phuoc Toan emphasised that the festival serves as a key highlight in the locality’s series of cultural and tourism activities. It features a wide range of distinctive events, including the Fansipan rose festival, the Sa Pa brocade festival and Ban Ho commune’s cultural and tourism day.





The opening art program themed “Sa Pa – Land of Love.” Photo: VNA

These activities not only offer immersive experiences but also help to honour the cultural values, landscapes and people of Sa Pa, the local official noted.



A highlight of the opening night was a meticulously staged musical programme blending traditional elements with contemporary performance, which delivered a striking showcase and helped spread the image of a culturally rich Sa Pa to both domestic and international visitors.

