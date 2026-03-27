Resolution No 72: A strong driver for expanding grassroots sports, improving public health

The women’s 4x400m relay team finishes in 3 minutes 22.59 seconds, well ahead of host Thailand to clinch the gold medal, successfully defending the SEA Games title. Photo: VNA

The resolution underscores that safeguarding public health is a shared responsibility of the entire political system and society, as well as each individual. It is also a core goal of Vietnam’s sports sector, aimed at improving physical fitness and national stature. Notably, it designates April 7, World Health Day, as “All People’s Health Day” to encourage regular physical exercise.



People at the centre



President Ho Chi Minh consistently highlighted the importance of physical training. On March 27, 1946, he called on citizens to exercise regularly, stressing that a strong population is the foundation of a strong nation. Over the past 80 years, his message has inspired generations to take part in physical training and sports.



Building on this spirit, Resolution 72 places people at the centre, ensuring their equal access to healthcare services while prioritising children, the poor, policy beneficiaries and gender equality. It promotes the principle that “prevention is better than cure,” encouraging healthy lifestyles and fostering a culture of health in communities.





Nguyen Thi Oanh makes a gold hat-trick at the Games. Photo: VNA

The resolution identifies the expansion of mass sports movements as a key solution. It calls for stronger communication efforts to raise awareness and build habits of regular exercise, while investing in public sports and cultural facilities to ensure accessible spaces for people nationwide.



It also urges the effective implementation of national strategies on improving Vietnamese people’s intellect, physical strength, stature and longevity, alongside nutrition and school health programmes. Physical education in schools is expected to be further strengthened, with health and nutrition education integrated into curricula.



According to Dr Nguyen Huu Hung from the Bắc Ninh University of Sports and Physical Training, training programmes are being updated with scientifically designed exercises tailored to Vietnamese physical characteristics, ensuring suitability across age groups and enhancing overall health, immunity and disease prevention.



Growing awareness and participation

The Vietnamese sports team takes part in the SEA Games 33 closing ceremony. Photo: VNA Photo: Minh Quyết

Nguyen Danh Hoang Viet, head of the Sports Authority of Vietnam, noted that favourable socio-economic conditions and deeper international integration are creating new opportunities for sports development. Grassroots sports movements have expanded significantly, forming a solid foundation for elite sports.



Campaigns such as “All People Exercise Following President Ho Chi Minh’s Example” and events like the Olympic Run for Public Health, marathons and swimming safety programmes have gained widespread participation.



Vietnam has also made its mark internationally, with strong performances at regional and global competitions enhancing its sporting reputation.



As of 2025, over 38% of the population exercised regularly, while 28.3% of households met the “sporting family” standard, reflecting growing public awareness of the benefits of physical activity.



Dr Nguyen Manh Thang, President of the Vietnam Sports Medicine Association, said the resolution reflects a long-term strategic vision for public health. The association is working to expand local chapters to provide fitness guidance, health assessments and injury prevention support.



With its comprehensive directions and solutions, Resolution 72 is expected to provide strong momentum for the sustained growth of sports movements, contributing to a healthier, stronger and more prosperous Vietnam./.