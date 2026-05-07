Inspiring and Shaping Vietnam’s Education

07/05/2026

Education as the Foundation



Resolution No. 71 defines education and training as a top national priority, playing a decisive role in shaping the nation’s future. Addressing the national conference on the implementation of the four Resolutions of the Politburo on September 16, 2025, Party General Secretary To Lam emphasized that investing in education is investing in, nurturing and enhancing the vitality of the nation. This is the most crucial area of all, and the fundamental driving force for raising productivity and national competitiveness, and fostering the aspiration for development. The policy’s direction is “Quality as the axis - teachers as the key - technology as the lever.”

Party General Secretary To Lam presents a STEM education lab to a secondary school in Hanoi (May 2025). Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA

Against this backdrop, investment priorities are more clearly defined. At the preschool and general education levels, the government focuses on upgrading schools’ infrastructure, expanding modern learning environments such as STEM/STEAM labs and experiential learning spaces, and strengthening physical education facilities. Notably, the network of boarding schools will be further expanded in ethnic minority, remote, and border areas, helping ensure equitable access to education.



For vocational training and higher education, Resolution No. 71 introduces a performance-based funding model aligned with institutional missions, quality benchmarks, and graduate outcomes. The state will prioritize ordering and assigning tasks in key sectors, while adopting inventive policy to attract greater engagement and investment in education from private stakeholders and social organizations.

Education is the most crucial area of all, and the fundamental driving force for raising productivity and national competitiveness, and fostering the aspiration for development.

Party Central Committee member and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra attends the inauguration ceremony of a STEM education laboratory at Nguyen Hue High School in Yen Bai Ward, Lao Cai Province. Photo: Dinh Thuy/VNA

Nguyen Hue High School's STEM education lab in Yen Bai Ward, Lao Cai Province. Photo: Dinh Thuy/VNA

Professor Nguyen Dinh Duc from Vietnam National University, Hanoi noted that increased investment in education, particularly in teachers, reflects the state’s strong commitment and is the direct lever for improving training quality. Modern infrastructure, closer links between education, research, and industry, and teachers’ increased incomes are expected to accelerate Vietnam’s alignment with international standards.



Global Citizens



As science and technology continue to reshape the global landscape, Resolution No. 71 places strong emphasis on nurturing a generation of global citizens. Vietnamese young people are expected to cultivate creativity, critical thinking, and the ability to adapt to rapid technological change. At the same time, foreignlanguage proficiency and cross-cultural communication skills are identified as essential for competing effectively on the global stage.

Students take part in the HNUE Olympic STEM 2025, themed “Shaping a Green Future,” launched by Hanoi National University of Education. Photo: Thanh Tung/VNA

To achieve these goals, the resolution outlines eight groups of solutions. These include establishing national, competency-based learning outcomes; implementing mandatory accreditation and transparent ranking systems aligned with institutional missions; and reforming curricula and assessment to reduce exam-driven distortions and curb excessive private tutoring. The framework also stresses the importance of standardized evaluations focusing on core competencies, and strengthening the teaching workforce. It promotes greater university autonomy paired with clear accountability, including co-designed programs with industry and expanded paid internships and building of innovation centers.

The EduBiofarm model developed by the Institute of Biotechnology at Hue University draws attention of students. Photo: Van Dung/VNA

Students in Ho Chi Minh City engage in scientific research activities. Photo: Thanh Vu/VNA

Further priorities include modernizing vocational education through stronger links with supply chains and dual training models; accelerating digital transformation throughout the education system; and adopting targeted financing mechanisms, with support for disadvantaged groups. Finally, the resolution advances internationalization through credit recognition, joint academic programs, attraction of international experts, and higher foreign language standards.



With this direction, Vietnam’s education sector is expected to cultivate generations who are not only academically strong and technologically proficient, but also firmly grounded in cultural identity and a spirit of service. This human capital will be pivotal as Vietnam advances its long-term development goals, striving toward a future of independence, self-reliance, and sustainability.

Story: Thanh Hoa/VNP Photos: VNA