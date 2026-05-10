Driving Healthcare Breakthroughs through Resolution 57

Children’s Hospital 1 in Ho Chi Minh City successfully performs its first-ever hematopoietic stem cell allograft. Photo: VNA



On April 22, the Ministry of Health (MOH) held a high-level meeting to further accelerate the implementation of Resolution No. 57 within the healthcare sector.

According to Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan, the past year has seen transformative shifts. Under the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 1131/QD-TTG, the Ministry has been tasked with—and is decisively implementing—11 strategic technologies. Notable among these is the Advanced Biomedical Technology group, which includes next-generation vaccines, gene therapy (gene editing), and cell therapy (stem cells and immune cells).

Simultaneously, the Ministry is coordinating the application of other strategic technologies, such as: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital Twins, and Virtual/Augmented Reality (VR/AR); Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing, and Big Data; Blockchain Technology and Next-Generation Mobile Networks (5G/6G); Robotics, Automation, and Semiconductor Chip Technology; Advanced Materials, Energy Technology, Cybersecurity, and Aerospace Technology.

Out of the 386 tasks assigned to the Ministry under various Central Resolutions, Directives, and Conclusions tied to Resolution 57, the MOH has achieved outstanding results, completing 375 tasks, with the remaining 11 groups of tasks currently in active progress.

During the meeting, Minister Dao Hong Lan requested all departments to report on their progress and share experiences in meeting deadlines, while identifying the root causes of any delays. The Ministry is currently reviewing and accelerating the rollout of 12 specialized databases assigned for 2025. Detailed implementation plans are being dispatched to individual units to ensure full completion by May 2026.

Regarding the task of "Upgrading and Perfecting IT Infrastructure," the National Health Information Center is collaborating with the Ministry of Public Security to evaluate the infrastructure at the Ministry’s Data Center. This effort aims to complete the connection between ministerial and provincial administrative procedures systems with the National Population Database, facilitating public services and administrative efficiency as per Government Decree No. 107/2021/ND-CP.

An overview of the International Conference on Hematology and Blood Transfusion in Vietnam in 2025. Photo: VNA



Priority tasks for digital health transformation are being pushed forward in alignment with new legislative frameworks, including the Law on Data, the Law on Electronic Transactions, the Law on Artificial Intelligence, the Law on Digital Transformation, and Decree No. 102/2025/ND-CP.

The Ministry is also upgrading its comprehensive electronic office management system (Voffice). This includes developing integrated management solutions to capture data and streamline operations in a digital environment. Currently, official government email systems are provided to 100% of the Ministry's civil servants and staff.

Reports at the meeting highlighted progress in the digital economy, specifically the promotion of cashless payments for medical services. New pilot programs for inpatient fee advance guarantees are being implemented to reduce administrative burdens and increase convenience for patients.

The Ministry is also drafting a major project titled: "Strengthening the Research, Development, and Application of Science and Technology—particularly AI, Blockchain, Big Data, and the Internet of Things (IoT)—in Diagnosis, Treatment, Disease Prevention, Scientific Research, Training, Healthcare Management, and Smart Hospitals."

Regarding Electronic Medical Records (EMR), statistics show that 1,231 out of 1,650 hospitals nationwide (both public and private) have successfully implemented EMR systems.

To further promote the Electronic Health Record (EHR) on the VNeID application, the Ministry issued Decision No. 4048/QD-BYT on December 31, 2025. By April 2026, the integrated EHR on VNeID was deployed nationwide, successfully completing nearly 40 million digital health records for citizens. Additionally, almost all health insurance-certified facilities nationwide now allow patients to use chip-based Citizen ID cards to verify insurance information.

Concluding the meeting, Minister Dao Hong Lan affirmed that implementing Resolution 57 is not merely about digitalizing administrative processes; it is a comprehensive overhaul of leadership and operational methods to improve management efficiency.

She stressed the need for a unified approach across the entire sector, integrating Resolution 57 with the specific political and professional duties of each unit. The Minister ordered a rigorous review of any delayed tasks from 2025 and a clear roadmap for the 14 databases scheduled for 2026, ensuring that funding and resources are properly allocated through the coordination of the Department of Science, Technology, and Training and the National Health Information Center.