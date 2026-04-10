Resolution No. 57: Tay Ninh Promotes Innovation in Schools

Primary school students in Tay Ninh enthusiastically participate in STEM programs delivered by Ichi Skill at their schools. Photo: VNA



Tay Ninh is not only focused on advancing its socio-economic development but is also proactively laying the groundwork for the future by promoting innovation, particularly in education. From provincial policy direction to on-the-ground initiatives in schools, a culture of creativity is steadily taking root. This momentum is helping shape a new generation of students who are dynamic, technologically adept, and well prepared to meet the demands of the digital age.

Ichi Skill, in collaboration with local schools, implements STEM education programs and experiential activities to enhance students’ technological skills. Photo: VNA

Experiential activities are helping bring technology closer to students in Tay Ninh. Photo: VNA

In recent years, the province has placed increasing emphasis on integrating technology into teaching and learning. Classrooms are gradually being equipped with digital tools, while educators are encouraged to adopt more interactive, student-centered methods. Innovation is no longer treated as an abstract concept but as a practical approach embedded in daily lessons—from project-based learning to STEM-focused activities that foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Beyond the classroom, schools across Tay Ninh are organizing innovation contests, startup clubs, and experiential programs that allow students to apply their knowledge to real-world challenges. These platforms not only nurture creativity but also build confidence, collaboration, and adaptability—qualities essential in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Students gain hands-on experience with modern technological equipment through interactive learning activities. Photo: VNA

Tay Ninh students engage with technology through practical, real-world learning models. Photo: VNA

Equally important is the role of teachers, who are being supported through training programs to enhance their digital competencies and pedagogical approaches. By empowering educators, the province ensures that innovation is sustained and effectively delivered.

Through these coordinated efforts, Tay Ninh is steadily transforming its education system into a dynamic environment where students are encouraged to explore, create, and lead—laying a strong foundation for long-term development in the digital era.