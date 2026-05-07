Where Life’s Rhythm Begins at Sea

07/05/2026

From dew-soaked sands to boats brimming with freshly landed fish, seafood markets at dawn reveal a distinctive rhythm of life along Vietnam’s coast. Labor, culture, and human connection converge in a rustic yet vibrant setting, where each new day begins with the sea.

Sunrise at the Tam Tien Fish Market in Da Nang. Photo: Dinh Hai Ngoc

With more than 3,260km of coastline stretching from north to south, Vietnam boasts a rich maritime landscape in which morning seafood markets serve as the starting point of coastal life. At dawn, as fishing boats return from overnight voyages, these places come alive, reflecting the intensity of labor and the strength of community ties.

Long Hai Seafood Market in Vung Tau is renowned not only for its fresh seafood, but also for preserving the vibrant atmosphere and colorful character of a traditional coastal marketplace. Photo: Kim Son/VNP

At daybreak along Vietnam’s coastline, freshly caught fish are brought ashore and sold directly at seaside markets. Photo: Kim Son/VNP

Along the shoreline, markets such as Cua Van in Quang Ninh, Sam Son in Thanh Hoa, Nhat Le in Quang Tri, Tam Tien in Da Nang, and Xom Luoi in Ho Chi Minh City each display their own character, yet share a rhythm shaped by the sea.

Trading begins early as boats return from a night at sea. On sands still damp with morning mist, nets are hauled ashore, glistening with silver catches. Transactions take place directly on the boats or along the shoreline, quick, simple, and without intermediaries. Buyers and sellers meet in an atmosphere defined by familiarity and trust.

Seafood at these morning markets is exceptionally fresh and varied, supplying households, restaurants, and shipments bound for distant markets as well. The soundscape, waves breaking, engines humming, and vendors calling out, creates a distinctive rhythm. Amid the bustle, familiar scenes unfold: women in conical hats deftly selecting fish, fishermen sorting their catch, and children trailing behind their parents, watching with curiosity.

Nguyen Thi Lan receives a small mackerel as a gift after her father’s offshore fishing trip at an earlymorning market in Sa Huynh Ward, Quang Ngai Province. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

At dawn, visitors flock to Man Thai Fish Market in Da Nang. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Each coastal region has its own distinct character. The north is generally calmer, rooted in traditional fishing villages. The central coast is more dynamic, with markets held directly on sandy beaches, where trade unfolds swiftly under a bright sun and winds. In the south, the atmosphere is open and energetic in bustling markets at daybreak, crowded boats, lively exchanges, and a palpable sense of maritime vitality.

Pho Thach Fishing Port serves as a key seafood collection hub supplying wholesale markets across Quang Ngai Province. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Beyond commerce, these markets serve as vital community hubs, where residents exchange news about the weather, fishing seasons, and everyday life. Today, morning fish markets are also emerging as compelling destinations for visitors, offering an authentic glimpse into Vietnam’s maritime culture, a “living heritage” preserved through each market day and every fishing season.

Story: Cong Dat Photos: VNP & Dinh Hai Ngoc