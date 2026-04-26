Nurturing Patriotism from the Nation’s Roots

Preschoolers are interested in a reenactment of “The legend of banh chung and banh giay,” performed by teachers and students. Photo: VNA



Across Vietnam, preschools are finding thoughtful ways to connect their youngest learners with the nation’s cultural roots. In classrooms bright with color and curiosity, teachers bring to life the stories of the Hung Kings and the legend of banh chung and banh giay, not as distant history, but as living heritage. Through storytelling, role-play, and simple crafts, children begin to grasp ideas of origin, gratitude, and belonging.

These lessons often extend beyond the page. During themed activities, children may shape square and round rice cakes from clay or leaves, reenact traditional tales, or join in folk songs and games that have been passed down for generations. Some schools organize small “heritage days,” where classrooms are decorated with traditional motifs and children wear ao dai, creating an immersive environment that feels both festive and meaningful. In these moments, cultural knowledge is not taught abstractly, it is experienced.

Teachers introduce the legacy of the Hung Kings to preschoolers through visual, child-friendly activities. Photo: VNA

Lively reenactments help engage children and bring traditional values to life. Photo: VNA

Teachers guide children in crafting Hung Kings’ ceremonial headdresses from leaves, offering a vivid, hands-on experience tied to the Hung Kings Commemoration Day. Photo: VNA



Educators see these efforts as more than cultural exposure. By introducing national symbols and stories at an early age, they aim to nurture emotional connections to the homeland. A sense of pride begins to take root, expressed in simple gestures: a child recognizing a familiar legend, or eagerly sharing a story with their family at home. These are small but significant steps in shaping identity.

Over time, such experiences help form the foundation of civic awareness. The “seeds of patriotism” planted in early childhood grow gradually, supported by continued learning and lived experience. From these early encounters with tradition, children begin to develop not only an understanding of where they come from, but also a quiet sense of responsibility for the future of their community and country.

Children try their hands at wrapping banh chung. Photo: VNA

Teachers guide children in crafting Hung Kings’ ceremonial headdresses from leaves, offering a vivid, hands-on experience tied to the Hung Kings Commemoration Day. Photo: VNA

Children take part in wrapping banh chung. Photo: VNA



