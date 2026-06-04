Then Singing: Echoes of Tay Cultural Heritage

04/06/2026

The art of Then singing and Tinh lute performance remains a treasured element of Vietnam’s intangible cultural heritage, deeply rooted in the spiritual and cultural life of the Tay ethnic people.

Originating from the daily life of ancient Tay communities, Then singing carries sacred meaning in folk belief. The word “Then” is derived from “Thien,” meaning “heaven,” and is considered a celestial melody passed down from above. For generations, Then songs have been performed during important rituals and ceremonies praying for peace, good harvests, and spiritual well-being. Through these melodies, the Tay people send their wishes and prayers to the heavens.

Then singing is a unique blend of music, poetry, dance, and performance. Accompanying the songs is the Tinh lute, a traditional instrument known for its soft, warm, and resonant sound. Crafted from a dried gourd with a wooden soundboard and neck, the instrument creates melodies that harmonize naturally with the vocals, expressing the emotions and inner feelings of both performers and listeners.

The lyrics of Then songs are rich in poetic imagery and folk wisdom. Beyond their lyrical beauty, they convey moral teachings, encouragement, and lessons about human relationships and everyday life. Listening to Then singing and the sound of the Tinh lute, people often find reflections of their own joys, sorrows, and aspirations.

In Tuyen Quang Province, Then singing is closely tied to community life. It is performed during festivals, weddings, and cultural gatherings, with both men and women taking part. Over time, Then singing has become an indispensable spiritual tradition of the Tay people.

Tay ethnic girls with Tinh lutes beside traditional stilt houses in Tha Village, Ha Giang 1 Ward, Tuyen Quang Province. Photo: VNA



Today, preserving and promoting the art of Then singing and Tinh lute performance is not only a way to safeguard a unique cultural heritage, but also to keep alive the spiritual soul of the mountains and forests of northern Vietnam.