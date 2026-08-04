Turning resolutions into action
Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW Powers New Growth Momentum
NSO Director Nguyen Thi Huong said alongside foreign investment and the green economy, science – technology, innovation, the digital economy and digital transformation are the new drivers that can can pack a serious second-half punch.
Assoc. Prof. Dr Nguyen Truc Le, Rector of the University of Economics and Business under Vietnam National University, Hanoi, noted that the world’s biggest success stories over the past half-century all put science, technology and innovation right at the heart of their playbooks.
The lesson from abroad is clear: science – technology can help a country bust through the limits of resources, workforce and market size. When productivity and innovation capacity climb, the same old pool of capital, workers and raw materials can generate a whole lot more value, he said.
Dr Nguyen Duc Hien, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies, warned that the 2026 double-digit growth target piles on massive pressure. Against that backdrop, shifting to a growth model powered by science, technology, innovation and digital transformation is an imperative.
Pham Anh Tuan, Deputy Director of the Institute of Vietnam and World Economy, said after more than a year of turning Resolution 57-NQ/TW into action, enterprises have a much sharper sense of just how much science, technology and innovation matter.
The NSO reported that technology adoption at many firms is still stuck in low gear while spending on R&D, digital infrastructure and top-tier talent remains too inadequate. So in the second half, the payoff from science and technology will mostly show up by fine-tuning what the economy already does rather than igniting an immediate growth spurt.
To stay on a double-digit track, Vietnam must shift from a capital- and labour-intensive model to one driven by productivity, science, technology, digital transformation and corporate innovation. That requires science and technology to move beyond paper and research labs. They have to seep onto factory floors, into corporate boardrooms and through public services. Research findings only pay off when they turn into highly practical products, processes or business models.
Harnessing AI, big data, cloud computing, IoT and automation can help companies shorten processes, cut costs, improve product quality, optimise supply chains and reach new markets. Technology can also support analysis of customer demand, inventory management and quality control, enabling faster and sharper decisions.
That’s why Tuan insisted that science, technology, innovation and digital transformation must be deeply woven into day-to-day business operations to improve efficiency, create new products, and slowly but surely lift Vietnam’s place in the market./.