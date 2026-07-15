500-Day Campaign: Race against Time to Identify Fallen Soldiers

Vietnam’s nationwide 500-day campaign to accelerate the search, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains has made steady progress after over 120 days, bringing hope to thousands of families still searching for missing loved ones.
Launched on March 15, 2026, the campaign combines military, police and scientific efforts to locate remains, collect DNA samples and identify previously unknown martyrs.
Search teams are racing against time to bring home fallen soldiers' remains. Photo: VNA
Searching for the last traces left underground after more than half a century. Photo: VNA
A team from the Military Region 4 determines the orientation and location for the search of fallen soldiers' remains. Photo: VNA
Search teams are racing against time to bring home fallen soldiers' remains. Photo: VNA
Wartime relics are found during a search at Cha Ly creek in Khe Sanh commune, the central province of Khe Sanh. Photo: VNA
VNA/VNP