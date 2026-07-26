Vietnam Strengthens Preparedness for Non-Traditional Security Threats

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has signed Decision No. 1125/QD-TTg dated June 23, 2026, approving the Project on “Communication for the Prevention of and Response to Non-Traditional Security Threats through 2030, with a Vision to 2045.”



The Project aims to bring about a significant improvement in awareness, responsibility and action among authorities at all levels, sectors, the armed forces, the business community and the public in preventing, detecting early and responding to non-traditional security threats.