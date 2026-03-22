PM’s visit to deepen Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s March 22-25 visit to Russia is expected to elevate bilateral cooperation comprehensively, laying a foundation for strategic collaboration in many key areas and creating breakthroughs in a new era of development.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin held talks right after a welcome ceremony for the latter in Hanoi on January 14, 2025. Photo: VNA

The visit, made at the invitation of Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin, takes place as Vietnam–Russia relations continue to be strengthened across multiple fields. The two countries recently celebrated the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.



Over seven decades of trusted traditional friendship



The former Soviet Union was among the first countries in the world to recognise and establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam on January 30, 1950, laying the groundwork for the enduring friendship and strong cooperation between Vietnam and Russia today. Over more than seven decades, both countries can take pride in the achievements made, as their relationship has grown increasingly comprehensive in both width and depth.



Throughout Vietnam’s struggle for independence and national development, the Party, State, and people of Vietnam have always received valuable support and sincere assistance from the Soviet Union in the past and from Russia today.



On June 16, 1994, the two countries signed the Treaty on Basic Principles of Friendly Relations between the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Russian Federation, establishing a legal foundation for relations in a new stage of development. After more than 30 years, leaders of both countries always affirm the treaty’s historic significance as a symbol marking a new phase in multifaceted cooperation, paving the way for upgrading relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



The two countries established a Strategic Partnership in 2001 and elevated it to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2012. In 2021, they issued a Joint Statement on the Vision of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership through 2030. These were important milestones marking a new stage in bilateral relations. Within this framework, Vietnam–Russia cooperation has expanded strongly across all sectors. With a solid foundation of goodwill between leaders and peoples, political ties are characterised by high trust, with frequent high-level exchanges providing strong momentum for comprehensive cooperation.



Most recently, during the state visit to Vietnam in June 2024 by Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, the two sides issued a joint statement on deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership based on 30 years of implementing the 1994 treaty. This reflects the determination of both nations to make bilateral cooperation more effective and substantive across all fields, contributing to peace, cooperation, and development regionally and globally.



In 2025, the two countries celebrated the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1950–2025) with numerous significant events and exchanges, including high-level visits and meetings between their high-ranking leaders. A highlight was General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam’s official visit to Russia and participation in the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in May 2025, coinciding with major historical milestones for both nations.



Beyond high-level visits and meetings, the two countries have maintained mechanisms such as the Intergovernmental Committee on Economic-Trade and Scientific-Technical Cooperation (established in 1992 and upgraded to deputy prime minister level in 2011), which meets annually. They have also coordinated closely in multilateral forums such as the United Nations, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), and Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).



Effective cooperation across multiple fields



Economic and trade cooperation has continued to grow steadily, especially since the Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union took effect in October 2016. Bilateral trade reached 3.63 billion USD in 2023, 4.58 billion USD in 2024, and 4.77 billion USD in 2025. Vietnam’s key exports to Russia include electronics, garments, footwear, and agricultural and seafood products, while imports from Russia comprise coal, wheat, steel, fertilizers, automobiles, and machinery.