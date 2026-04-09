Permanent member of Party Central Committee's Secretariat begins official visits to Laos, Cambodia

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Tran Cam Tu left Hanoi on April 9 morning, leading a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on official visits to Laos and Cambodia.

A view of the welcome ceremony at the Wattay International Airport. Photo: VNA

The two-day visits are made at the invitation of Vilay Lakhamphong, Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee, and Samdech Say Chhum, Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Chairman of the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee.

A view of the welcome ceremony at the Wattay International Airport. Photo: VNA



Delegation members include Politburo members Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee; Le Hoai Trung, Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Doan Minh Huan, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, among other officials.

A view of the welcome ceremony at the Wattay International Airport. Photo: VNA

The visits by the senior Party official are expected to reinforce political trust, deepen substantive cooperation, and elevate the comprehensive partnership among the three neighbouring countries, according to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong.

A view of the welcome ceremony at the Wattay International Airport. Photo: VNA

The visits carry special political and cultural significance as these are the first by Tu to the neighbouring countries. They also coincide with the traditional New Year festivals of Laos and Cambodia, Bunpimay and Chol Chhnam Thmey, which embody community solidarity and the long-standing bonds among the three Indochinese nations. They also take place shortly after Vietnam successfully organised the 14th National Party Congress and completed the consolidation of its leadership apparatus, setting new strategic orientations for national development, Cuong said./.