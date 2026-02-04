Party leader’s visit reaffirms Vietnam – Laos strategic cohesion

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith before their talks in Hanoi on January 26. Photo: VNA

The trip marks the first overseas visit by a key leader of Vietnam in 2026 and also General Secretary Lam’s first foreign trip since the successful 14th National Party Congress, underscoring the highest level of political trust, the special solidarity, and close coordination between the two Parties and the two countries.



Time-tested bond of trust and solidarity



The longstanding traditional friendship and steadfast solidarity between the peoples of Vietnam and Laos—founded by President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Suphanouvong, and nurtured by generations of leaders and peoples of the two countries—have become a priceless shared asset. They serve as a common guiding principle in both nations’ pursuit of prosperity and the well-being and happiness of their peoples.



Vietnam and Laos officially established diplomatic relations on September 5, 1962, marking the beginning of a close and enduring relationship. The signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation on July 18, 1977 reaffirmed their special solidarity and commitment to cooperation and mutual support during the cause of national construction and safeguarding of independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity in both nations. For nearly five decades, the treaty has provided a crucial political and legal foundation for deepening bilateral ties and effectively supporting national development and defence in the two nations.



The elevation of Vietnam – Laos ties to “great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation” in February 2019 marked an important historical milestone, ushering in a new phase of closer, more dynamic and evolving bilateral relations.



In recent years, the two sides have actively and effectively leveraged existing cooperation mechanisms, notably the high-level meetings between the two Parties, exchanges between the two Party General Secretaries, sessions of the Vietnam – Laos Intergovernmental Committee co-chaired by the Prime Ministers, meetings between the National Assembly Chairpersons, and other key engagements among senior Party and State officials of the two countries.



The State visit to Laos by General Secretary Lam, his attendance at the ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the Lao National Day, and the co-chair of the high-level meeting between the two Parties on December 1–2, 2025, formed a historic trip held on the threshold of the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party.



Notably, during the visit, the high-ranking leaders of the two countries agreed to add a new dimension to further deepen and elevate the bilateral ties to “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.” This consensus reflects a shared vision, strategic interests and a commitment to long-term partnership for sustainable development, self-reliance and prosperity of both nations.



Immediately following the visit, the two Prime Ministers successfully co-chaired the 48th meeting of the Vietnam – Laos Intergovernmental Committee on December 2–3, 2025, helping to promptly and effectively implementing the commitments and directives of the two countries’ Politburos after the high-level meeting of the two Parties.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith co-chaired a briefing session in Hanoi on January 26 to inform on the outcomes of the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party. Photo: VNA

Most recently, Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith paid a State visit to Vietnam on January 26–27, 2026. During their talks, General Secretary Lam and General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith highlighted the special significance of strengthening solidarity and cohesion, deepening political trust and intensifying coordination between Vietnam and Laos amid rapidly evolving, complex and unpredictable developments in the region and the world.



Vietnamese and Lao leaders have maintained regular meetings on the sidelines of regional and international conferences, reaffirming their resolve to further strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion. The two countries also closely coordinate and support each other at regional and international cooperation mechanisms, while working with other ASEAN members to build the ASEAN Community and uphold intra-bloc unity and consensus on strategic issues in the region.



The economic, trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Laos has also made strong progress. Vietnam is Laos’ third-largest trading partner, after China and Thailand. Bilateral trade reached 2.25 billion USD in 2024, and surged to 2.98 billion USD in 2025, up 32.7% year-on-year. The two countries plans to lift their trade to 5 billion USD within the next two to three years.



Positive outcomes have also been recorded in cooperation across defence and security, people-to-people exchanges, transport connectivity, education and training, as well as culture, sports and tourism, which have contributed to mutual understanding between the two peoples and the overall bilateral relationship.



Deepening Vietnam – Laos great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion



Built on the growing political trust and strengthened strategic confidence, General Secretary Lam’s state visit to Laos on February 5, 2026 holds special significance. As his first overseas visit since the 14th National Party Congress, the trip underscores Vietnam’s highest priority given to the relations with Laos while further deepening trust and ties between the two countries’ high-ranking leaders and promote substantive cooperation



According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam, the Vietnamese Party leader’s visit reaffirms Vietnam’s strong support for Laos in its renewal process, national defence and construction, as well as the successful implementation of the Resolution of the LPRP’s 12th National Congress and the country’s 10th five-year socio-economic development plan.



In the time ahead, the two Parties will step up regular policy and theory exchanges, along with experience sharing in the Party and political system building and the development of independent and self-reliant economies; strengthen coordination on key strategic issues related to security, defence, socio-economic development and international integration; shape appropriate national development strategies; and agree on concrete measures to realise the strategic cohesion across all key pillars of cooperation.



In economic, trade, investment and infrastructure cooperation, Vietnam and Laos will seek breakthrough progress to turn economic ties into a strategic pillar commensurate with their special relationship, focusing on strengthening economic connectivity through institutional alignment and infrastructure development in transport, energy, logistics, telecommunications and tourism; advancing flagship projects with high spillover effect, and supporting Laos’s role as a regional connectivity hub, thus producing tangible and practical benefits for their peoples.



The two sides will further foster collaboration in education – training and human resources development while promoting cultural exchanges, particularly among young people to ensure the sustainable and long-term continuity of the bilateral relations across generations.



Grounded in strategic cohesion, these cooperation orientations will serve as a key motivation to deepen Vietnam – Laos relations, particularly through closer alignment of visions and goals, development policies and strategies, infrastructure and development space, thereby ensuring security and promoting sustainable development in the two countries./.