Party General Secretary chairs official welcome ceremony and holds talks with top Lao leader

General Secretary Lam also took this occasion to congratulate the LPRP on the resounding success of its 12th National Congress, affirming that the Congress marked a new stage in the development of the Lao revolution, demonstrating the great strength of national unity and the steadfast pursuit of comprehensive, principled and inheritable renewal for the goal of national construction, defence and development. He stressed that this is a source of pride for the Lao people and also a shared joy for Vietnam, contributing to consolidating a firm political foundation for further strengthening and deepening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.General Secretary Lam reaffirmed the strong and comprehensive support of the Vietnamese Party, State and people for Laos’s national construction, renewal and protection cause, and showed his firm belief that, building on the major achievements and valuable experience gained over 40 years of renewal, the Lao Party, State and people will successfully implement the Resolution of the 12th National Congress and the 10th five-year socio-economic development plan, successfully building a peaceful, independent, democratic, unified and prosperous Laos along the socialist orientation.At the talks, the two leaders affirmed that the addition of the concept of “strategic cohesion” to the framework of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation in 2025 represents a new development of long-term strategic significance, creating a solid political foundation for the bilateral relations to develop in an increasingly substantive, effective and sustainable manner, contributing to political stability, development goals and the enhanced international standing of each country.The two leaders emphasised that as the two Parties have just successfully held their new-term National Congresses, ushering in a new stage of development with long-term strategic orientations, the continued strengthening of strategic cohesion and the further deepening and substantive enhancement of comprehensive cooperation is both extremely important and urgent.They affirmed that this is not only an objective requirement stemming from the fundamental and long-term interests of each country, but also a shared political responsibility of the two Parties to inherit, preserve and promote the invaluable common asset painstakingly nurtured by generations of leaders and people of the two countries. They agreed that in the new development period, both sides should concretise and effectively implement high-level agreements, with the Vietnam–Laos Joint Statement at the centre, ensuring close linkage between strategic vision and concrete actions.The two leaders agreed to promote the respective strengths of each country and focus on implementing projects that meet the practical needs of the two countries' people and bear strong symbolic significance for the bilateral relations, with priority given to key areas such as defence and security to help safeguard political stability, social order and safety in each country, and consolidate a firm, peaceful and stable environment for long-term sustainable development.They agreed to step up economic, trade and investment cooperation, strive to achieve bilateral trade turnover of 10 billion USD, strengthen connectivity between the two economies and transport links through major projects such as Hanoi–Vientiane expressway and Vientiane–Vung Ang railway. They also reached consensus on enhancing the quality and effectiveness of cooperation in education and training, human resources development, especially high-quality human resources. The two sides pledged to make efforts to achieve breakthroughs and enhance collaboration effectiveness in culture, tourism, science and technology, based on fully tapping each country’s potential, strengths and complementarity; and expand cooperation in telecommunications, e-government and digital transformation.The two leaders agreed to maintain effective information exchange and assessments of the international situation, and continue close consultation, coordination and mutual support on international and regional issues, and at multilateral forums.On this occasion, Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith respectfully invited Party General Secretary To Lam to visit Laos again at an early date. The latter gladly accepted the invitation.At the end of the talks, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between the two countries./.