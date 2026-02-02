Steadfast under the Party’s Flag

02/02/2026

The 96-year journey has affirmed a fundamental truth: no political force other than the Communist Party of Vietnam possesses sufficient prestige, capability and mettle to lead the revolution with the people as its ultimate purpose, Party General Secretary To Lam underlined in an article released on the occasion of the Party’s 96th founding anniversary (February 3, 1930 –2026).



The Vietnam News Agency respectfully presents a translation of the article.

STEADFAST UNDER THE PARTY’S FLAG

To Lam

General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam

Immediately following the resounding success of the 14th National Party Congress, the entire Party, the entire people, and the entire army are commemorating the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 – February 3, 2026) in a particularly joyful spirit. The 96-year milestone carries even greater significance as it coincides with the first year of the new term - a starting year with a decisive significance for translating the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress into concrete action and turning strategic goals into reality. Pride in the Party’s glorious 96-year journey under its illustrious flag is continuing to generate renewed strength, inspiring fresh momentum and confidence as we stride forward.



Over the course of 96 springs since its inception, especially more than 80 years in power, our Party has demonstrated enduring vitality, steadfast mettle and a correct leadership line, guiding the Vietnamese revolution from one victory to another. Since the Party’s establishment, our nation, with its millennia-old tradition, has written new heroic chapters in its history: leading the people to the successful 1945 August General Uprising and the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam; leading the entire population to victory over colonialism and imperialism in protracted wars of resistance, reunifying the country, and steering the nation onto the path of renewal, construction, development and defence of the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland. Every ebb and flow of history has served as a crucible, tempering the Party and enabling it to grow ever more mature and resilient in its mission of serving the Fatherland and the people.

The 96-year journey has affirmed a fundamental truth: no political force other than the Communist Party of Vietnam possesses sufficient prestige, capability and mettle to lead the revolution with the people as its ultimate purpose. The Party’s ruling role and comprehensive leadership constitute the decisive factor behind every victory in the cause of national construction and defence. The Party’s strength and credibility stem not only from its historic triumphs, but also from its spirit of self-reflection, its readiness to face the truth, courageously acknowledge shortcomings, and resolutely correct them. Through this process, the Party has continuously renewed and rectified itself, growing ever cleaner and stronger.



The Party’s 96-year journey has yielded many valuable lessons. First and foremost, the flag of national independence and socialism – the two strategic objectives that are inseparably linked throughout the entire revolutionary process - must always be held aloft with unwavering determination. National independence is the prerequisite for building socialism, while socialism provides the firm foundation that guarantees genuine and lasting independence for the nation. Guided by this truth, the Party has remained steadfast on the path chosen by President Ho Chi Minh and our people: resolutely safeguarding national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, while persistently building socialism for the happiness of the people.



A profound lesson of particularly vital significance is that the revolutionary cause is of the people, carried out by the people, and for the people. The people are both the creators of historic victories and the inexhaustible source of strength for the Party’s existence and development. All the Party’s guidelines and policies must originate from the legitimate interests and aspirations of the people. Entrusted by the people with its historic mission, the Party has no interests of its own beyond serving the Fatherland and the people. President Ho Chi Minh once emphasised: “The Party is not an organisation for seeking official positions or personal gain. It must fulfil its task of national liberation, making the Fatherland prosperous and the people happy.” His teaching retains its full value today, serving as a constant reminder that the Party must remain closely bound to the people, take the people as its foundation, and regard their happiness as its supreme goal. Practice has also shown that bureaucracy, corruption and alienation from the people pose incalculable dangers to the fate of the nation and to the very survival of the Party itself. Therefore, preserving the close, flesh-and-blood relationship with the people and relying on them to build the Party is a matter of vital importance. The people’s support and trust constitute the true measure of our Party’s credibility, the source of its strength, and the “key” to its victories at every stage of the revolution.

Furthermore, our Party has always valued and continuously strengthened the great national unity bloc. "Unity, unity, great unity – Success, success, great success” – President Ho Chi Minh's famous call underscores the enduring truth that unity is a precious tradition and the greatest strength of Vietnam’s revolution. The Party must fully harness its power and that of the people, harmonising the national strength with that of the times. This serves both as a lesson and a guiding principle for the Party to lead the people in overcoming all difficulties, and elevate the country to new heights amid the globalisation context at present.



The overarching lesson is that the Party’s sound leadership is the foremost factor determining every victory of the Vietnamese revolution. The past 96 years have affirmed the vanguard role of the Communist Party of Vietnam as the “guiding force” in the struggle for national liberation and in building and developing the country. For the Party to maintain its long-term leadership, it must constantly refine and renew itself, while upholding its revolutionary character and vanguard role. Our Party must consistently study and creatively apply Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh Thought, while strengthening intellect, mettle, moral integrity, and practical organisation capacity to be able to tackle new issues arising from revolutionary practice. At the same time, the Party must remain vigilant against major risks, especially errors in policy, deviation, economic setbacks, bureaucratism, corruption, and moral degradation, as well as internal “self-evolution” and “self-transformation.” Building a pure and strong Party in terms of politics, ideology, ethics, organisation, and personnel remains a core task with decisive significance for the survival of both our Party and regime.

On the evening of January 23, 2026, the Hanoi Party Committee, the Hanoi People’s Council, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hanoi hold a special art program titled “Under the Glorious Flag of the Party” at My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi, to celebrate the success of the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: VNA



At every historical turning point, the Party has timely put forward correct policies and rigorously corrected mistakes and shortcomings when they arise. Its courage to “self-reflect and self-correct” has helped the Party avoid dogmatism and stagnation, allowing it to grow continuously to meet the evolving requirements of the revolution. Drawing from historical lessons, the Party has consistently acted proactively with timely decisions; a notable example is the Doi moi (renewal) process since the 1980s, which steered the country out of crisis and onto a path of robust development. Recently, in response to corruption and moral degradation among some cadres and Party members, the Party has issued many resolutions and directives, demonstrating a high determination to rectify issues and strengthen the fight against corruption under the resolute approach “no forbidden zones, no exceptions and all are equal before the law.”



Today, looking back over nearly a century, we can proudly recognise that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the country has risen from a state of subjugation and poverty to become an independent, unified, and self-reliant country with an increasingly prominent position in the the international arena. From a nation devastated by wars, Vietnam launched the Doi moi process in 1986, overcoming crisis to become a developing country with middle-income status, while steadily improving the living standards of its people.

General Secretary To Lam met with Vietnamese ambassadors and heads of overseas representative missions attending the 14th National Party Congress in Hanoi, January 25, 2026. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also attended the meeting. Photo: VNA

Looking at the world, it is clear that Vietnam’s achievements, resources, and international standing and prestige are steadily increasing. Friends across the five continents recognise Vietnam as a heroic nation in the struggle for independence, a trusted partner, and a peace-loving country with a rapidly growing economy. These historic and significant accomplishments affirm an enduring truth: The Party’s correct leadership is the decisive factor behind all victories of the Vietnamese revolution, and serves as “the flag uniting the strength of the entire nation” on the path of national construction and defence.

The 14th National Party Congress set out major strategic orientations and goals for the period ahead, with a strong determination to successfully realise the two centenary objectives. The historic responsibility placed on the entire Party, the entire people and the entire army is to translate these goals and aspirations into vivid reality. Every Party organisation and each cadre and Party member, especially those in leadership positions, must demonstrate a strong sense of responsibility and set an example in implementing the Congress Resolution, and show proactivity and creativity, think big, act boldly and dare to take responsibility. The Party as a whole must continue to intensify Party building and rectification in a determined manner, uphold discipline and order, further enhance leadership capacity and combat strength, and consolidate its close bond with the people, relying on the people to exercise power control and strengthen the Party’s ranks. At the same time, the entire political system must act in concert and with effectiveness to bring Party resolutions into real life, while further promoting patriotic emulation movements and inspiring the aspiration for a prosperous and happy nation among all Vietnamese people.

Nearly a century since its founding, struggle and growth, the Party has truly proven itself to be both the leader and the faithful servant of the people. The road ahead will inevitably present difficulties and challenges, but with the mettle, intellect, and experience of a ruling Party, together with the heroic traditions and strong solidarity of the entire nation, Vietnam will certainly overcome obstacles, seize opportunities and continue to achieve even greater victories. The entire Party, the entire people and the entire army will remain united, fully promoting patriotism, revolutionary heroism and the creativity of the Vietnamese people in the new era. Under the glorious flag of the Party, we will move forward with confidence, resolutely implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and striving to successfully build a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy Vietnam, firmly advancing along the path towards socialism.

Steadfast under the Party’s flag, the entire Party, the entire people and the entire army pledge to devote their full dedication, intellect and mettle to building a strong and powerful Vietnam, one that is ever more deeply integrated into global politics, the international economy and human civilisation, and able to stand shoulder to shoulder with the world’s powers in the new era. The nation’s spring will remain enduring and vibrant when every Vietnamese, in whatever position, contributes to building a stronger homeland and a purer, more robust Party. In years to come, every cadre, Party member and citizen can take pride in having made a worthy contribution to the noble cause of the nation, living and dedicating themselves fully to the Fatherland and the people./.