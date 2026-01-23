Comrade To Lam Elected General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee
The 14th Party Central Committee reached absolute consensus in electing General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee To Lam as General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee.
General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee To Lam was re-elected as the Party chief for the 2026 – 2031 term at the first meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee on January 23 morning.
The 14th Party Central Committee (PCC) held its first meeting at the PCC headquarters to decide on particularly important issues, marking the beginning of the new term, according to a communique released after the meeting.
- By VNA/VNP
