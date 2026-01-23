Comrade To Lam Elected General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee

23/01/2026

The 14th Party Central Committee reached absolute consensus in electing General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee To Lam as General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee.

General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee To Lam was re-elected as the Party chief for the 2026 – 2031 term at the first meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee on January 23 morning.

The 14th Party Central Committee (PCC) held its first meeting at the PCC headquarters to decide on particularly important issues, marking the beginning of the new term, according to a communique released after the meeting.

General Secretary To Lam, together with members of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee Secretariat of the 14th tenure, made their debut at the first meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee. Photo: VNA

The 14th Party Central Committee reaches absolute consensus in electing General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee To Lam as General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee. Photo: VNA

The first meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee. Photo: VNA