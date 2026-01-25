Moving Forward, Victory is Certain: Party Chief

The 14th National Party Congress term is an exceptionally important period for the entire Party and the entire people to achieve the highest accomplishments in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Party’s founding (2030). From now on, the mindset of “five-year action with a twenty-year vision” must be thoroughly embedded in leadership and governance. This means that successfully fulfilling the immediate five-year objectives will at the same time lay a solid foundation for goals in the years ahead. The sound and breakthrough decisions taken today will not only deliver immediate results for the 2026–2030 period, but will also generate momentum for a leap in development in the decades to come. If we seize opportunities and overcome the challenges of this pivotal 5–10-year period, the country will undoubtedly take off strongly, turning into reality the aspiration of building a powerful Vietnam by the mid-21st century. Conversely, if opportunities are missed or delays and mistakes occur during this critical juncture, the cost will be extremely high - potentially squandering the opportunity of an entire nation and causing the country to fall further behind in a rapidly changing world. Fully aware of this, the entire Party and people are determined to act with speed and resolve from the very start of the term, allowing “not a single day to be wasted, not a single week to be delayed.”

Delegates at the closing session of the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: VNA

* Rising above Challenges

Looking ahead, we have no option other than success. The 14th Congress has ignited the flame of invincible confidence, placing upon the entire Party and the entire people a historic responsibility that is extraordinarily heavy yet profoundly honourable. Ahead lie many difficulties and challenges, but the Party allows no room for hesitation or failure on the chosen path. Standing alongside the Party are the trust, affection and expectations of more than 100 million compatriots, and before us lies the fate of the entire nation in the 21st century. The goal of “a prosperous people, a strong country, democracy, equity and civilisation” set by the Party is not merely an aspiration, but a solemn pledge of honour to the People. Therefore, every official and Party member, especially those who “bear the main responsibilities” must constantly remind themselves to rise higher and overcome their own limitations. We cannot afford to delay reform, we cannot afford to hesitate in action, and we certainly cannot allow complacency or rest on past laurels. Lessons from previous terms show that wherever there is strong political resolve and focused, unified and hands-on leadership, work progresses positively; conversely, where there is laxity, complacency or a lack of determination, even the soundest policies are difficult to translate into success.

History has proven this: our Vietnamese nation has never bowed to any enemy or hardship. From the earliest days of nation-building and nation-defence, our forebears forged a tradition of resilience and indomitability: the greater the hardship and trial, the greater the unity and shared resolve to achieve victory. In the twentieth century, under the Party's leadership flag, our nation achieved victories that were “resounding across the five continents and shaking the globe”. In the new era, on the front of socio-economic development, we must all the more bring into full play the spirit of “never retreating, never faltering, only moving forward, advancing ceaselessly”. Our Party and our People are determined to secure victory in the cause of building and defending the socialist Fatherland, for every delayed step and every unfulfilled objective affect the future of the entire nation. “Success, certain success!” – that is the mindset, the political resolve that we engrave deeply in our hearts as we embark upon the implementation of the Resolution of the 14th Congress.