The annual Nguyen Tieu festival celebrating the full moon of the first lunar month of the year in Hoi An has been recognized as a national intangible heritage by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in February 2023.

Over hundreds of years, the unique cultural values of the Nguyen Tieu festival in Hoi An have been preserved and promoted by the locals in Hoi An, contributing to enriching the cultural identity of the Vietnamese people in general and Hoi An, Quang Nam province in particular.

After the seventh day of the lunar New Year, people in Hoi An eagerly prepare for the Nguyen Tieu festival. This is the second biggest festival of the year. It has been around for a long time and is a common cultural event of the locals which is associated with the formation and development of the urban-port of Hoi An from the past to the present.

The Nguyen Tieu festival in Hoi An is based on local cultural traditions and influenced by the cultural intersection with China and Japan. It has specific cultural values and unique characteristics that distinguish it from many other places in Vietnam and Asia.

On this occasion, all temples, pagodas and societies as well as families organize a worshipping ceremony to pray for peace and fortune in the New Year.

A worshipping ritual of the Nguyen Tieu festival at a communal house in Hoi An. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Incense rings in many communal houses, pagodas and temples in Hoi An. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Praying for peace and fortune at the festival. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

“God of Wealth“ at the Nguyen Tieu festival. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP



The procession to receive the certificate recognizing Hoi An's Nguyen Tieu festival as a national intangible cultural heritage. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

A ceremony to receive a certificate recognizing Hoi An's Nguyen Tieu festival as a national intangible cultural heritage. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

The Nguyen Tieu festival plays a significant role in the cultural life of the people in Hoi An. It satisfies their spiritual and cultural needs, strengthens the community connection, and offers a variety of traditional artistic and entertaining activities which draws the participation of the entire community.

At present, the Nguyen Tieu festival is not only a traditional activity eagerly welcomed by the local people but it has also become a unique tourism activity for visitors during the lunar New Year in Hoi An.

Hoi An girls carry lanterns to celebrate the Nguyen Tieu festival. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

A dragon dance to celebrate the Nguyen Tieu festival in Hoi An. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Carrying flowers in Hoi An. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

A beautiful image at the Nguyen Tieu festival in Hoi An. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Elders attend the Nguyen Tieu festival. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Foreign visitors are fascinated by the Nguyen Tieu festival in Hoi An. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP