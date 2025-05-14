Vesak 2025: Affirming Profound Humanistic Values

14/05/2025

The 500m2 Buddhist flag waves proudly in the clear sky. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

For the first time, Ho Chi Minh City successfully hosted the United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations 2025. This also marked the fourth time Vietnam has had the honor of being selected to host this major international Buddhist cultural event. The occasion underscores the growing influence and increasingly prominent role of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha within the global Buddhist community.

Domestic and international delegates attended the United Nations Day of Vesak 2025.

A solemn opening ceremony for Vesak 2025 was held at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vesak 2025, themed “Unity and Inclusivity for Human Dignity: Buddhist Insights for World Peace and Sustainable Development”.



The lantern-lighting ceremony pays tribute to fallen heroes on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and the reunification of the country.



Glowing lanterns are floated on the waters of the lake at Lang Le Park. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

Honoring the Buddha’s relic at the peak of Ba Den Mountain.

A solemn prayer for world peace took place atop Ba Den Mountain.

Over 2,000 delegates took commemorative photos after the opening ceremony of Vesak 2025. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

Story: Son Nghia/VNP

Photos: Le Minh/VNP, Tran The Phong, Tran Tien Dung & VNA's Files

Translated by Nguyen Tuoi