Nghinh Ong Festival in Vung Tau

The Nghinh Ong (whale worshipping) Festival is annually held at Thang Tam communal house in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province to pay respect to Ca Ong (whale) and pray for favorable weather conditions, safe trips when going fishing, a bumper haul of fish and a prosperous and happy life.

Ca Ong is considered a deity who often helps fishermen overcome all hazards at sea. Many fishermen tell stories about how they were rescued by a whale when they were in trouble at sea. Therefore, locals in coastal area often worship Ca Ong and the rite has been maintained through generations.

This year’s festival took place at two places with two parts of the ceremony and the festival. The rituals were held at Truoc (front) beach in the area of Hon Ba temple and the historical relic of Thang Tam communal house. According to the local elders, Thang Tam communal house was built in 1820 during the Nguyen dynasty to worship three people who had great merit of reclaiming the land of Vung Tau.

At the end of the 19th century, the locals constructed Ba Ngu Hanh temple and Ong Nam Hai royal tomb, forming the present-day relic area of Thang Tam communal house. The festive activities were organized on the embankment of Vung Tau.

At the festival, the procession of Ca Ong starts from the revolutionary traditional house, No.1 on Ba Cu road to the Thang Tam communal house where other rituals of worshipping were done solemnly. After the procession, the festive part is held, such as performances of classical Tuong and folk games duplicating the activities of fishermen such as fishing, playing chess, pushing sticks, tug of war, weaving fish nets, flying kites and Cheraw dance. The Thang Tam Nghinh Ong Festival is a traditional culture activity of locals in the coastal city of Vung Tau, contributing to promoting local tourism for both domestic and foreign visitors.



