Party General Secretary and State President To Lam delivers a keynote speech at the event. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attended and delivered a keynote speech at the event, which was linked to nearly 35,000 venues from central to commune levels, government agencies and military units, attracting almost 2.1 million delegates. It was broadcast live on Vietnam Television and Voice of Vietnam channels.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attends the event. Photo: VNA

Also present at the conference were Politburo member, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung; Politburo member, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man; former Politburo member and former NA Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung, and Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.

Delegates attend the event. Photo: VNA

The gathering also drew the attendance of incumbent and former Politburo members, Secretaries of the Party Central Committee, members of the Party Central Committee, the Central Military Commission and the Central Public Security Party Committee; the Party Committees of the Central Party Agencies, the Government, the NA and the Vietnam Fatherland Front, along with leaders of ministries, agencies, organisations, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, foreign business associations, a number of FDI firms, leading state and private enterprises, and leaders of provinces and cities, among others.

A view of the event. Photo: VNA

The conference opened with the screening of a documentary on four decades of Vietnam's foreign investment attraction. It was followed by a speech by Politburo member and Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, outlining the resolution’s core contents, as well as presentations by representatives of ministries, agencies and localities./.