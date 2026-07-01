Light Through Technology

01/07/2026

In the past, simple daily activities such as traveling independently, accessing information, or handling routine transactions posed significant challenges for people with visual impairments. Today, however, many can confidently book ride-hailing services, track bus routes, use social media, make digital payments, and even develop software or produce music on computers.

These remarkable changes vividly demonstrate the transformative power of digital technology, not only in breaking down barriers and expanding opportunities for inclusion, but also in affirming the value and dignity of every individual.

When Technology Opens Doors





Amid Vietnam’s accelerating digital transformation, the people-centered vision highlighted in Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW has created strong momentum for a more inclusive society. Technology is no longer viewed as a collection of cold algorithms, but as a humane tool serving people’s lives, especially vulnerable communities. For the visually impaired, it has become a source of “light,” opening doors to new opportunities and horizons.

Officers from Cua Nam Ward Police in Hanoi assist visually impaired student Ho Minh Quang in completing procedures on the VNeID application. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

The resolution identifies science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation as key drivers of national development. Beyond economic growth, it envisions an inclusive digital society where all citizens have equal access to knowledge and modern services. That vision is gradually becoming reality through programs supporting people with disabilities. Screen readers, text-to-speech applications, navigation tools, and AI-powered image recognition technologies are helping remove invisible barriers in both education and everyday life.

With just a smartphone, visually impaired users can now read news, make online payments, book transportation, and stay connected with the wider community. At specialized educational centers, learning materials are increasingly being digitized, while growing audio libraries provide valuable resources for independent learning and personal development.

Voice-enabled applications make it easier for visually impaired people to use public transportation. Photo: Tat Son/ VNP

A visually impaired user books a ride-hailing service through a smartphone application. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Digital transformation is also reshaping employment opportunities for the visually impaired. Through the internet, they can now work in fields such as sound design, customer service, online sales, and other remote occupations. Technology cannot replace their determination and resilience, but it gives them the tools to overcome barriers, build confidence, and take greater control of their lives.





Special Classrooms





At the Vocational Education Center of the Hanoi Blind Association, technology is opening doors to a more hopeful future. Unlike ordinary computer classes, these classrooms are not filled with eyes fixed on screens, but with intense concentration as students listen carefully to the sounds generated by assistive software. Every keystroke is guided by memory, perception, and a deep desire to master knowledge.

Opening ceremony of an artificial intelligence (AI) class for visually impaired learners at the Vocational Education Center of the Hanoi Blind Association. Photo: Files

Nguyen Trung Thai, Deputy Director of the Vocational Education Center of the Hanoi Blind Association (in white shirt), guides members in using assistive smartphone applications. Photo: Files

Student Ho Minh Quang shared emotionally that the opportunity to join this free course has been invaluable. From having no prior experience, he gradually learned to use computers and entered the online world to study and connect with others.

“I hope more classes like this will be expanded so that people facing similar challenges can improve their skills and prove themselves,” Quang said.

Beyond office computing skills, students are also introduced to AI applications and digital content creation on platforms such as TikTok and Shopee. These modern skills help them keep pace with the digital era, generate stable incomes, and reduce dependence on family support.

In a basic computer class for visually impaired learners, students focus on listening to audio cues from assistive software to acquire knowledge. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

Nguyen Trung Thai, Deputy Director of the center, emphasized: “Applying technology is our strategic direction. We want students to make effective use of AI tools to become more independent in life and develop their careers. Technology is gradually removing long-standing barriers and creating equal opportunities for visually impaired people in the digital labor market.”





Mastering Life Through Technology





From these supportive foundations, many visually impaired individuals have risen to become inspiring examples of perseverance and achievement.

Guitarist Tran Son Hai is one such example. Having lost his eyesight in childhood after an accident, he turned to music with extraordinary determination and passion. He became the first person with disabilities to graduate in classical guitar performance and composition from the Vietnam National Academy of Music. With a Young Talent Award, a national gold medal in solo performance, and the album Melodies of Hanoi, Hai has left a lasting impression on audiences.

Guitarist Tran Son Hai, who lost his eyesight in early childhood, independently researches recording technology and audio processing on computers. Photo: Tat Son/ VNP

He later taught himself recording technology and digital sound processing. Thanks to software designed for visually impaired users, he can independently operate studio equipment, record music, and produce sophisticated arrangements in his own home studio, affirming his talent in the professional music industry.

Another inspiring story is that of Tran Viet Hoang, born in 2000. Losing his eyesight at the age of 10, Hoang refused to surrender to fate. Through computer classes organized by the Vietnam Blind Association, he discovered programming and eventually graduated with a degree in Computer Science from Fulbright University Vietnam.

Software engineer Tran Viet Hoang, who lost his sight at age 10, is now an experienced programmer at Tan Nhat Hong Company. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Alongside his professional work, Tran Viet Hoang also offers free programming classes for the visually impaired community. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Today, the young man works as a software engineer for Tan Nhat Hong Company, collaborating with 11 centers and shelters for the visually impaired to develop assistive software. More importantly, Hoang has pioneered free programming classes for visually impaired learners. To date, more than 40 students have completed the courses, with many continuing on to study information technology at university.

From someone once given opportunities, Hoang has become a person who creates opportunities for others, inspiring countless young people with similar circumstances.

“In Vietnam, there are still relatively few visually impaired people studying and working in information technology,” Hoang shared. “I hope I can help inspire others and share knowledge so that those passionate about programming will feel confident pursuing their dreams.”

The journeys of Hai and Hoang affirm a powerful truth: when barriers are removed through knowledge and technology, visually impaired people can contribute to society just like anyone else. Though unable to see light with their eyes, they are still capable of building bright futures through resilience, determination, and the human-centered power of digital technology.

By Tat Son & Nguyen Luan/VNP





