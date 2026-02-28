Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Exploring our land

Hoi An – The Ancient Town under Lantern Lights

Part of Da Nang city, Hoi An during Tet possesses a unique charm – warm, nostalgic and romantic. Its iconic yellow houses, colourful lanterns and the tranquil Hoai River create a deeply evocative setting. Tet in Hoi An is less crowded than peak tourist seasons, allowing visitors to stroll, enjoy local cuisine and appreciate the town’s unhurried pace.

Locals release floating lanterns and write down their New Year wishes. Photo: VNA 


Activities such as floating lanterns, making New Year wishes and participating in folk games add meaning to the journey. Hoi An is suitable for families as well as travellers seeking a gentle, culturally rich atmosphere in early spring.

VNA/VNP

