Hanoi Named among World’s 50 Most Beautiful Cities by Condé Nast Traveler

Hanoi has been named among the world’s 50 most beautiful cities by the prestigious US travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler, highlighting the Vietnamese capital’s enduring charm and cultural depth. According to the magazine, Hanoi is not a city that instantly impresses visitors with glittering boulevards or towering skyscrapers.

The beauty of Hanoi in Autumn. Photo: VNA
Hanoi's streets are colourful with fiery red Flamboyant flowers (Hoa Phuong) and purple Crape Myrtle (Bang Lang) blooming in Summer. Photo: VNA
 

Instead, its attraction lies in the quiet charm of tradition and history. With its ancient charm and graceful beauty, Hanoi has long been a favourite destination for travellers seeking to explore Vietnam’s history, culture, and people. The city blends historical elegance with a dynamic modern spirit, preserving its nostalgic past while embracing the development of a vibrant metropolis.

The beauty of Hanoi when it enters the season of changing leaves in early March. Photo: VNA
 
Hoan Kiem Lake in the red hue of Flamboyant blossoms in Summer. Photo: VNA

 

By VNA/VNP

