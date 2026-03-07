Exploring our land
Hanoi Named among World’s 50 Most Beautiful Cities by Condé Nast Traveler
Hanoi has been named among the world’s 50 most beautiful cities by the prestigious US travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler, highlighting the Vietnamese capital’s enduring charm and cultural depth. According to the magazine, Hanoi is not a city that instantly impresses visitors with glittering boulevards or towering skyscrapers.
Instead, its attraction lies in the quiet charm of tradition and history. With its ancient charm and graceful beauty, Hanoi has long been a favourite destination for travellers seeking to explore Vietnam’s history, culture, and people. The city blends historical elegance with a dynamic modern spirit, preserving its nostalgic past while embracing the development of a vibrant metropolis.