Ho Sen Cultural Area – a Green Destination in the Heart of Can Tho

Defined by its expansive layout and lush surroundings, Ho Sen features wide open spaces, tree-lined walkways, and tranquil lotus ponds that create a cool and relaxing atmosphere year-round. The site reflects the cultural identity of the Mekong Delta, where water landscapes and garden environments play a central role in daily life. The presence of lotus, long regarded as a symbol of purity and resilience in Vietnamese culture, adds both aesthetic and symbolic depth to the area.

A view of Ho Sen cultural area at sunset. Photo: VNA

A fish-eye view of Ho Sen cultural area. Photo: VNA



Ho Sen is particularly well-suited for a variety of outdoor activities. In the early morning and late afternoon, residents gather to walk, exercise, or simply enjoy the fresh air. The open grounds also make it an ideal spot for family picnics, casual gatherings, and photography, especially during the lotus blooming season when the scenery becomes especially picturesque.

Beyond recreation, the cultural area serves as a communal space that supports social interaction and promotes a healthy, balanced lifestyle. Its accessibility and welcoming atmosphere make it appealing to visitors of all ages.

Beautiful twilight at Ho Sen cultural area. Photo: VNA

Ho Sen cultural area at twilight. Photo: VNA

With its combination of natural beauty, cultural resonance, and practical amenities, the Ho Sen cultural area stands out as a must-visit destination for anyone exploring Can Tho. It captures the essence of the region’s laid-back charm while offering a meaningful pause from the pace of modern urban life.

