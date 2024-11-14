Hanoi Ao dai Tourism Festival 2024 held at the Thang Long Heritage Conservation Center, Hanoi.

Hanoi Ao dai Tourism Festival 2024 aimed to honor the beauty of the traditional Ao dai, showcase its elegance and practicality, and promote it as a familiar outfit for daily work as well as for important holidays and events for the people of the capital.

This is the third time the festival has been held since 2022. This year’s Ao dai Tourism Festival featured a series of events that narrated the heroic history of the capital.

A display area showcasing traditional village handicrafts at the festival.

The opening ceremony of the Hanoi Ao dai Tourism Festival 2024 was held at Doan Mon Square Stage, Thang Long Heritage Conservation Center with the “Hanoi - The Quintessence of Ao dai” theme. In this setting, various scenes, dances, and fashion shows depicted Hanoi as a heroic, resilient, and brave capital during the war, while also highlighting its continuous innovation, development, and integration.

Happy women in traditional ao dai dresses attending the festival.

Within the framework of the festival, the Ao dai Carnival was a comprehensive artistic program featuring synchronized folk dance performances. The Ao dai Carnival, themed “Capital Women: Integration and Development”, was a large-scale performance and parade organized by the Hanoi Women’s Union in collaboration with the Department of Tourism to promote the love of Ao dai to a wide audience, including locals, friends, and international tourists. The Ao dai performance was organized in 579 communes, wards and towns in the city.

Following that was the art program “Ao dai Night”, featuring the participation of 70 Vietnamese Ao dai designers from the North, Central, and South regions. Notably, the program l included an Ao dai fashion showcase featuring the wives of ambassadors from various countries in Vietnam.

The parade drew the attention of international visitors.

Alongside the main events, Hanoi Ao dai Tourism Festival 2024 also consisted of exhibition spaces showcasing Ao dai from various designers and brands, as well as tourism products, services, and traditional Ao dai craft villages.

Dinh Lang Viet Club members in traditional Ao dai parading on Doc Lap Street.

The festival arranged around 80 booths designed with an open layout on three sides, harmoniously set up within the grounds of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel to promote, display, and introduce Ao dai products and accessories from famous designers and Ao dai brands from the North, Central, and South regions./.

By Thanh Giang/VNP Translated by Phuong Tra