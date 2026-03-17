Hang Rai: A Must-Visit Destination in Nui Chua National Park

Nestled in Vinh Hai Commune in the south-central Ninh Thuan Province, Hang Rai is one of the most captivating attractions within Nui Chua National Park, which forms part of the Nui Chua World Biosphere Reserve. Often described as a “coral paradise on land,” this coastal wonder features an ancient fossilised coral reef with striking rock formations that attract travellers eager to explore and admire its surreal beauty.

The wild beauty of sea in Hang Rai, Nui Chua National Park. Photo: VNA

Over time, relentless waves have crashed against the rugged cliffs, carving out large cavities and crevices in the rocks. These natural hollows once served as shelters for otters, giving rise to the site’s evocative name, which literally means “Otter Cave.” Today, the rhythmic motion of the waves sweeping across the layered coral rocks creates a breathtaking natural spectacle, especially at sunrise when golden light reflects off the wet stone surface, producing a shimmering effect that fascinates photographers and nature lovers alike.

Rainbow over the fossilised coral terrace in Hang Rai. Photo: VNA

The fossilised coral terrace, a natural sculpture where thousands of sharp rock spires, some rising 20 – 30 cm, pierce upwards while others dip into hollows of varying shapes, is the most mesmerizing landscape to visitors. Photo: VNA

Tourists take photos at Hang Rai, Nui Chua National Park, Khanh Hoa province. Photo: VNA

Beyond its dramatic scenery, Hang Rai also reflects the ecological richness of Nui Chua, an area known for its rare blend of forest, mountain and marine ecosystems. The surrounding waters are home to vibrant coral reefs and diverse marine life, while the coastal cliffs provide a striking contrast between the deep blue sea and the arid landscapes typical of Ninh Thuan.

On days when the sea is rough, the beauty of Hang Rai - Nui Chua National Park (Vinh Hai commune, Khanh Hoa province) becomes even more captivating with its white columns of water crashing against the cliffs. Photo: VNA

The fossilised coral terrace, a natural sculpture where thousands of sharp rock spires, some rising 20 – 30 cm, pierce upwards while others dip into hollows of varying shapes, is the most mesmerizing landscape to visitors. Photo: VNA

Tourists take photos at Hang Rai, Nui Chua National Park, Khanh Hoa province. Photo: VNA

Tourists take photos at Hang Rai, Nui Chua National Park, Khanh Hoa province. Photo: VNA

With its extraordinary geological formations and pristine environment, Hang Rai has become an increasingly popular destination for visitors seeking both natural beauty and unique outdoor experiences. For many travellers, a visit to Hang Rai offers not only spectacular views but also a deeper appreciation of the remarkable coastal landscapes of Nui Chua.