Phu Quy Unlocks Its Potential as a Premier Marine Tourism Destination

Phu Quy Special Zone in Lam Dong Province is steadily emerging as one of Vietnam’s most promising marine tourism destinations, driven by a long-term vision of sustainable, sea-based development. Located 56 nautical miles off the mainland, the island offers a rare combination of unspoiled natural beauty, cultural authenticity, and strategic potential.

Phu Quy Special Zone in Lam Dong Province is expected to be one of the most popular destinations for travelers this summer. Photo: VNA

Phu Quy Special Zone in Lam Dong Province is steadily emerging as one of Vietnam’s most promising marine tourism destinations, driven by a long-term vision of sustainable, sea-based development. Located 56 nautical miles off the mainland, the island offers a rare combination of unspoiled natural beauty, cultural authenticity, and strategic potential.

Local authorities have identified Phu Quy as a future hub for marine and green tourism, part of a broader effort to restructure the island’s economy while safeguarding maritime sovereignty and restoring marine ecosystems. Development plans focus not only on tourism, but also on building a sustainable fisheries logistics center—ensuring that economic growth remains closely tied to environmental stewardship.

Phu Quy special zone's fishing port. Photo: VNA

Offshore fishing vessels at Phu Quy special zone. Photo: VNA

Visitors paddle stand-up paddleboards (SUP) around Hon Tranh Island, near Phu Quy Special Zone. Photo: VNA



In recent years, Phu Quy has begun to attract growing attention from both domestic and international travelers. Its clear waters, volcanic landscapes, and tranquil pace of life offer a refreshing alternative to more crowded coastal destinations. This rising appeal has earned international recognition, with Thai media listing the island among Southeast Asia’s must-visit destinations. Booking.com has also named it one of Vietnam’s 10 most hospitable places to visit in 2026.

Tourism growth has been rapid. Visitor numbers have climbed from just over 40,000 in 2021 to around 155,000 in 2025, including nearly 4,000 international arrivals. This surge has spurred a notable expansion in local infrastructure, particularly in accommodation. From only nine lodging facilities in 2019, the island now offers 69 establishments with more than 850 rooms, reflecting increasing investor confidence.

Tourists stroll on Hon Tranh beach, 1.5km from the Phu Quy special zone. Photo: VNA

A working group of Lam Dong province's authorities inspects the location for developing Bai Nho-Ganh Hang tourist area at Phu Quy special zone. Photo: VNA

Despite this momentum, Phu Quy remains committed to balancing development with preservation. By prioritizing sustainability and community-based tourism, the island is positioning itself not just as a destination, but as a model for responsible marine tourism in Vietnam’s future.