A Green Tourism Retreat on the Outskirts of Hanoi

12/04/2026

Located on the outskirts of Hanoi, Da Phuc Commune is steadily developing its green tourism model. With its prime location along the Ca Lo River and its tranquil rural scenery, Da Phuc is poised to become an attractive destination for short excursions, offering visitors a chance to discover the beauty of the northern Vietnamese countryside.

The spacious alluvial plains along the Ca Lo River are an ideal location for weekend camping. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Tourists visiting the riverside agricultural production area of Da Phuc Commune. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

With the growing demand for green and experiential tourism, Da Phuc is emerging as a fresh highlight on Hanoi’s tourism map. The locality recently inaugurated the "Da Phuc Green Tourism - River Camping" model - a product built upon the natural advantages of its riverfront landscapes, agricultural heritage, and the traditional values of a long-standing village.

The space along the Ca Lo River serves as the centerpiece of Da Phuc’s tourism appeal. The gentle river, expansive alluvial plains, and airy dyke slopes create a peaceful setting typical of the Northern Delta. These favorable conditions allow for various outdoor activities, granting visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in nature and breathe the fresh country air.

Visitors participating in traditional games on the riverside plains in Da Phuc Commune. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

One of the most popular activities is riverside camping. The designated camping areas are neatly organized, catering to short picnics for families, groups of friends, or collective team-building events. Here, visitors can pitch tents, relax, host outdoor meals, and enjoy the profound silence of nature. As night falls, the riverside becomes a sanctuary of stillness, offering a sense of relaxation that stands in stark contrast to the vibrant pace of urban life.

Additionally, paddling on the Ca Lo River offers an engaging way to explore. The calm waters and rustic banks allow visitors to enjoy light exercise while observing the simple daily lives of the locals. Fields, dykes, and houses glimpsed through the trees form a poetic tableau of the rural outskirts.

Tourists visiting the riverside agricultural production area of Da Phuc Commune. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

International tourists at the rural farming tourism model in Da Phuc. Photo: Viet Cuong/VNP

Tourists join locals in the fields to harvest fresh, organic produce. Photo: Viet Cuong/VNP

A vital part of the Da Phuc journey is gaining insight into local agricultural life. Visitors can tour prominent production areas, such as vegetable and chili farms cultivated using clean farming methods. Beyond learning about production processes, guests can participate in simple farming tasks. These hands-on experiences foster a deeper understanding of the farmers' hard work and the daily rhythm of the countryside.

As a burgeoning tourism model, Da Phuc prioritizes environmental protection and the preservation of natural landscapes. Rather than pursuing mass development, the locality favors appropriately scaled activities to ensure harmony between tourism and the conservation of the river ecosystem.

Visitors eagerly explore the vibrant chili fields of Da Phuc. Photo: Viet Cuong/VNP