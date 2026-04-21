Con Co: A Green Gem Awakens in the Open Sea

Off the eastern coast of Quang Tri Province, Con Co Island, once known as the “steel island” during wartime, has taken on a new identity, one defined by greenery, calm, and renewal. Rising from the open sea, the island today offers a striking contrast to its past, where echoes of history give way to a landscape shaped by conservation and quiet resilience.

Despite its modest size, Con Co holds a strategically significant position, guarding the southern gateway to the Gulf of Tonkin. Photo: VNA

Off the eastern coast of Quang Tri Province, Con Co Island, once known as the “steel island” during wartime, has taken on a new identity, one defined by greenery, calm, and renewal. Rising from the open sea, the island today offers a striking contrast to its past, where echoes of history give way to a landscape shaped by conservation and quiet resilience.

From a distance, Con Co appears as a dense patch of green set against deep blue waters. Forests now cover much of the island, forming a natural canopy that shelters diverse plant and marine life. Volcanic rock formations line the shore, where waves break gently, creating a rhythmic backdrop to an otherwise tranquil setting. The clarity of the surrounding waters reveals coral reefs and schools of fish, underscoring the island’s ecological richness.

The Con Co Marine Protected Area, spanning around 4,300 hectares, is home to 954 species, including more than 260 species of fish and 137 species of coral, with some reefs considered among the best developed in Vietnam. Photo: VNA

The Con Co Marine Protected Area, spanning around 4,300 hectares, is home to 954 species, including more than 260 species of fish and 137 species of coral, with some reefs considered among the best developed in Vietnam. Photo: VNA

The Con Co Marine Protected Area, spanning around 4,300 hectares, is home to 954 species, including more than 260 species of fish and 137 species of coral, with some reefs considered among the best developed in Vietnam. Photo: VNA

Despite its modest size, Con Co holds layers of historical significance. Remnants of wartime fortifications remain, preserved as silent markers of a turbulent past. Yet they are no longer the island’s defining feature. Instead, they coexist with new symbols of life, lighthouse beams sweeping across the horizon, fishing boats returning at dawn, and small clusters of homes where daily routines unfold at an unhurried pace.

In recent years, local authorities have focused on sustainable development, positioning Con Co as an emerging eco-tourism destination. Efforts to protect marine ecosystems, expand forest coverage, and promote responsible travel are gradually shaping its future. Visitors are drawn not only by the island’s natural beauty, but also by its sense of isolation—a place where time slows, and the noise of the mainland fades into the distance.

Developing Con Co into a tourism and service hub while reinforcing its role as a strategic outpost at sea. Photo: VNA

Visitors explore the Military Medical Bunker on Con Co Island—a wartime relic that preserves the memory of resilience and sacrifice by soldiers and civilians on this frontline outpost. Photo: VNA

The artificial freshwater reservoir on Con Co Island helps secure water for daily use and services, gradually easing shortages, long a key constraint on the island’s economic and tourism development. Photo: VNA

The Con Co lighthouse, guiding vessels through open waters, is a favourite stop for visitors exploring the island. Photo: VNA



Today, Con Co stands as a quiet transformation. From a frontline outpost to a “green gem” in the open sea, it reflects both the resilience of its past and the promise of a more sustainable, peaceful future.