Da Nang - A Rising Global Destination in Central Vietnam

11/04/2026

From a dynamic coastal hub in central Vietnam, Da Nang is rapidly emerging as a destination that delivers global-standard experiences, where pristine beaches, cultural heritage, and modern infrastructure converge in a balanced tourism ecosystem ready to welcome international travelers.

In 2026, the global travel industry is witnessing the rise of “balanced experiences,” as visitors increasingly prioritize clean natural environments, reliable infrastructure, manageable visitor density, and contemporary comforts. By these benchmarks, Da Nang stands out as a compelling choice.

International visitors explore the waterways of the Bay Mau Coconut Forest in Hoi An - Da Nang. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

An international festival takes place atop Ba Na Hills. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

The city boasts an extensive, well-maintained coastline highlighted by the internationally acclaimed My Khe Beach, along with a network of beachfront resorts developed according to international standards, positioning it among Central Vietnam’s most competitive coastal destinations.

Visitors enjoy a paragliding adventure over the Son Tra Peninsula. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Recently, US-based travel magazine AFAR named Da Nang among the 26 best places in the world to visit in 2026. The recognition not only affirms the city’s growing prominence on the global tourism map but also highlights the sustained transformation of central Vietnam’s travel and hospitality sector .

Da Nang’s tourism footprint has expanded significantly following its administrative merger with the former Quang Nam Province, enabling more integrated planning and development of natural and cultural assets. Within a short radius, visitors can explore the UNESCO-listed My Son Sanctuary and Hoi An, as well as diverse forest - sea - mountain ecosystems such as Son Tra Peninsula, Marble Mountains, Ba Na Hills, and Hai Van Pass. This proximity enables a multi-dimensional travel experience within a compact itinerary.

Complementing its tourism assets is a modern infrastructure network. An international airport and seaport located near the city center provide seamless connections to major regional hubs, strengthening Da Nang’s capacity for international visitors.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hoi An Ancient Town, a renowned destination in central Vietnam. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

In 2025, the city welcomed more than 17.3 million visitors, including over 7.6 million international arrivals. Tourism transport services recorded robust growth, with tens of thousands of international flights and steadily expanding sea, rail, and inland waterway routes.

In 2026, Da Nang aims to attract more than 19 million visitors. To sustain momentum, the city is repositioning its brand with the message “New Da Nang – New Experience,” emphasizing differentiated offerings such as MICE tourism (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions), wedding tourism, golf tourism, and medical tourism, targeting higher-spending market segments. The strategy reflects a shift from being simply a place to visit to becoming a destination aligned with the evolving rhythms of global travel.

Story: Thanh Hoa Photos: Thanh Hoa & Tat Son/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi



