The Cai Mep Ha FTZ is designed to connect to the Cai Mep–Thi Vai deep-water port. Photo: VNA



More than just another economic zone, the Cai Mep Ha FTZ is designed to reshape the development landscape of Vietnam’s southeastern region by closely integrating manufacturing, logistics, trade, finance and technology. The project is hoped to provide fresh momentum for Ho Chi Minh City to establish itself as a regional centre for the marine economy and international trade.

Opening up new development space



The Cai Mep – Thi Vai port complex is currently one of Vietnam's most modern deep-water port systems. It is capable of accommodating the world's largest container vessels and offers direct shipping services to trans-Pacific and European routes without requiring transhipment through a third country.

Over the years, the port complex has gradually strengthened its foothold as the international maritime gateway of the southeastern region. However, port operations have largely been limited to cargo handling and transhipment while the added value generated by logistics, manufacturing and supporting services remains modest. This has highlighted the need to move beyond the traditional port model towards an integrated development model that can retain greater value within the supply chain.

The Cai Mep Ha FTZ is planned across more than 3,800 hectares in Tan Phuoc and Tan Hai wards. Photo: Published by VNA

Against this backdrop, the Cai Mep Ha FTZ has been planned across more than 3,800 hectares in Tan Phuoc and Tan Hai wards. The project will include seaports, logistics facilities, industrial parks, commercial and service areas, together with supporting functional zones. Rather than being developed from scratch, it builds directly on the area's existing advantages, including its deep-water port system, industrial parks, logistics network and inter-regional transport infrastructure.

Mai Ngoc Thuan, former Permanent Vice Chairman of the People's Council of former Ba Ria – Vung Tau province, noted the Cai Mep – Thi Vai port complex possesses enormous potential that has yet to translate into added value from logistics and international trade. Establishing a free trade zone, he said, will transform seaport advantages into a new engine of growth not only for the locality but also for the entire southeastern region.

With this vision, the Cai Mep Ha FTZ is designed as an integrated marine economic ecosystem built around three closely connected pillars: the Cai Mep – Thi Vai deep-water port, a modern logistics system, and an industrial, service and innovation zone. Under this model, cargo will not simply pass through the port. Instead, it will be stored, sorted, processed, packaged, distributed and upgraded in value within the zone itself.

A road running through the Cai Mep Ha FTZ is under construction. Photo: VNA

According to the master plan, the FTZ will be divided into eight strategic functional sub-zones operating under a unified value chain, integrating port operations, logistics, industry and international trade within a single economic space.

Huynh Trung Son, Chairman of the People's Committee of Tan Phuoc ward in Ho Chi Minh City, said residents are eagerly awaiting the project implementation as besides promoting industrial and logistics development, the FTZ is expected to expand urban services, create more jobs, improve infrastructure and raise living standards.

For this reason, the Cai Mep Ha FTZ is not merely an economic zone; it represents a shift from traditional port development towards creating an integrated multi-sector economic ecosystem with interconnected value chains.

Bringing together competitive advantages



The Cai Mep Ha FTZ enjoys exceptional advantages thanks to its multimodal transport connectivity. The area lies along key transport corridors, including National Highway 51, Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway, Ho Chi Minh City's Ring Roads 3 and 4, as well as inter-regional infrastructure projects such as Phuoc An Bridge.

Few locations offer such direct links between seaports, industrial parks, urban centres, and logistics hubs across the southeastern region. Once Long Thanh International Airport and the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau railway are completed, this area will be served by all five transport modes – sea, road, inland waterways, rail and air – creating a unique competitive advantage within global supply chains.

In addition to its transport network, the area also benefits from a strong energy foundation, including power generation centres, LNG storage facilities and natural gas supply systems. These advantages are expected to help attract high-tech industries, modern logistics providers and high-value service sectors.

The ports on Thi Vai-Cai Mep river. Photo: VNA

Alongside infrastructure investment, Ho Chi Minh City is developing specialised training programmes for the FTZ in logistics, port operations and international trade, while also shaping an urban service ecosystem to meet the needs of experts and workers.

Assoc. Prof. Dr Pham Van Song, Rector of the Eastern International University, said the city should establish dedicated training programmes for the FTZ with the participation of universities, logistics companies and international shipping lines to build a highly skilled workforce capable of supporting a regional-level logistics hub.

Regarding its operating model, the FTZ is expected to introduce a "one-stop shop" model integrating customs, taxation and quarantine procedures through digital platforms. At the same time, a Customs 4.0 model applying artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain technology is expected to improve transparency, reduce costs and shorten the customs clearance time.



Nguyen Xuan Ky, Secretary General of the Vietnam Seaports Association, said the FTZ will create a complete logistics ecosystem, enabling cargo not only to be transshipped but also to gain added value throughout the logistics and service chain.

From the business perspective, Cao Hong Phong, Deputy General Director of Gemalink International Port, perceived that the FTZ will become highly attractive to multinational corporations thanks to tax incentives, simplified administrative procedures and well-connected infrastructure.

A new engine of growth



Beyond infrastructure and institutional frameworks, green development orientations and financial connectivity are viewed as key factors in determining the long-term competitiveness of the Cai Mep Ha FTZ.

The area is located next to the Can Gio and Long Son mangrove ecosystems and the Ganh Rai estuary, creating unique conditions for the development of a sustainable marine economy.

Under the master plan, more than 147 hectares of mangrove forests will be preserved while carbon credits will be considered, opening up a new direction for shaping a carbon economy. This is believed to be a significant advantage as major export markets such as the EU, the US and Japan continue to tighten environmental and emissions standards.

The roads connecting to the Cai Mep Ha FTZ are under construction. Photo: VNA

Experts held that the FTZ should be developed as a green port supported by green logistics and eco-friendly industry. They recommend wider use of clean energy, circular economy models and digital transformation to reduce emissions throughout the entire value chain.

Alongside environmental sustainability, the FTZ is also expected to strengthen the connectivity between the flow of goods and the flow of capital through financial services such as trade finance, marine insurance and supply chain management. These services are expected to increase added value across the entire economic ecosystem.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh said the Cai Mep Ha FTZ is a strategic project that will help enhance Vietnam's national competitiveness, attract high-quality investment and reinforce the city's role as an international trade gateway.

Once regarded as a low-lying riverside area with limited development potential, Cai Mep Ha is gradually transforming into a regional centre for logistics, industry and international trade.

More importantly, the project reflects a fundamental shift in development thinking – from expanding urban space to creating an integrated economic ecosystem where finance, industry, logistics and the marine economy complement and reinforce one another, contributing to Ho Chi Minh City's ambition to become a leading regional hub for maritime trade, logistics, finance and high-value manufacturing in the years ahead./.