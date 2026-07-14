An Giang Tourism Makes a Remarkable Breakthrough

14/07/2026

An Giang has continued to strengthen its position as one of the Mekong Delta’s leading tourism destinations, recording impressive growth in both visitor arrivals and tourism revenue during the first half of 2026. The sector’s strong performance has not only enhanced the province’s tourism profile but also created momentum for the development of related industries and contributed to local economic growth.

According to provincial tourism statistics, An Giang welcomed more than 16.6 million visitors in the first six months of 2026, a 17.1% increase compared to the same period last year. The figure represents 66.6% of the province’s annual target, reflecting sustained demand for the province’s cultural, spiritual, and ecological attractions.

International tourism also experienced remarkable growth. More than 1.34 million foreign visitors traveled to An Giang during the six-month period, up 47.5% year over year. The sharp increase highlights the province’s growing appeal to overseas travelers as Vietnam’s tourism industry continues its strong recovery and expansion.

The "Ocean Symphony" art performance for tourists takes place in the Mediterranean area of ​​Sunset Town, Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone (An Giang province). Photo: VNA

Tourism revenue exceeded 39.28 trillion VND (approximately US$1.5 billion), marking a 34.4% increase from the same period in 2025 and fulfilling more than 56% of the annual target. The growth has generated positive spillover effects for accommodation, transportation, dining, retail, and other service industries, creating jobs and strengthening the local economy.

Home to renowned destinations such as Sam Mountain National Tourist Area, Ba Chua Xu Temple, Tra Su Cajuput Forest, and the Seven Mountains region, An Giang offers visitors a unique blend of cultural heritage, spiritual tourism, and natural landscapes. The province has also continued to improve tourism infrastructure, diversify its products, and promote sustainable tourism development.

Electric vehicles serve tourists visiting the Mediterranean-style architectural complex - Sunset Town, Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone (An Giang). Photo: VNA



With strong growth in both domestic and international markets, An Giang is well positioned to meet its tourism targets for 2026. As the province continues to enhance service quality and expand its tourism offerings, it is expected to further reinforce its role as one of the Mekong Delta’s premier travel destinations.

The Kiss Bridge, a famous tourist landmark in the southern part of Phu Quoc Island (An Giang province), serves as a tourist attraction. Photo: VNA