Ancient Stilt Houses in Binh Chuan: A Cultural Legacy Amid Towering Mountains

Encircled by towering mountain ranges and isolated by the rugged Bu Liu and Pu Huot passes, these traditional homes remain a vivid symbol of cultural resilience in Vietnam’s western highlands.

Scattered across the villages of Xieng, Dinh, Quan, Que, and Tong, the houses are more than simple dwellings. They serve as “living museums,” preserving generations of customs, craftsmanship, and spiritual traditions of the Thai people. Built mainly from precious timber, bamboo, and thatch, the stilt houses are carefully designed to adapt to the mountainous terrain and humid climate. Elevated floors protect residents from wild animals and seasonal flooding, while spacious wooden verandas and steep roofs create ventilation during the hot summer months.

Each house reflects the deep connection between people and nature. Intricate wooden carvings, traditional weaving tools, and ancestral altars inside the homes reveal a rich cultural identity that has been passed down through generations. Community life also continues to revolve around these traditional spaces, where families gather during festivals, weddings, and important spiritual ceremonies.

Despite the growing influence of modernization, many families in Binh Chuan still preserve their ancestral houses with pride. Local authorities and residents have increasingly recognized the cultural and tourism value of these ancient structures, seeing them not only as historical heritage but also as an opportunity to promote community-based tourism and preserve indigenous traditions.

Amid the majestic mountains of Nghe An, the ancient stilt houses of Binh Chuan continue to stand as enduring witnesses to the history, identity, and spirit of the Thai people.