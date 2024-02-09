“Xuan Que Huong” programme held for OVs in Vientiane

A “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) program was held by the Association of Vietnamese People in Vientiane in collaboration with the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in Laos on February 8 to bring the Lunar New Year (Tet) atmosphere to overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in the host country.



In his opening speech, Chairman of the Association Le Van Mui stated that it continued to promote its role in caring for the lives of its members and OVs with difficult circumstances, and coordinated with the embassy to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese people in the Lao capital city.



He took the occasion to affirm that the association and its member clubs will continue developing, making more contributions and playing more important role in the host country’s society, contributing to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.



Counselor of the embassy Phan Minh Chien extended New Year greetings to OVs in Vientiane, applauding them for their crucial contributions to the homeland’s development.



He expressed his belief that in the coming years, the Vietnamese community in Laos in general and OVs in Vientiane in particular will continue to strive together to build an united, strong, and successful association, contributing practically and effectively to Laos’s socio-economic development, and further strengthening the great friendship relationship between the two countries.



Within the framework of the programme, the association of Vietnamese People in Vientiane presented 150 gift packages to disadvantaged Vietnamese expats living in the Lao capital city./.