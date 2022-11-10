Making news
Workshop introduces Ba Ria-Vung Tau potential to French investors
Speaking at the event, Nguyen Cong Vinh, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said the province’s strategic location acted as a gateway to the East Sea.
By 2050, Ba Ria - Vung Tau is planning to become a national marine economic centre and a major industrial hub in the Southeast Asia region. It is also earmarked to become the first province in Vietnam to achieve net zero CO2 emissions goal.
Nguyen Anh Triet, head of the provincial Industrial Park Management Board, said Ba Ria-Vung Tau will continue its policy of selective investment attraction, focusing on projects with high technology, modernity, pervasiveness, high added value, environmental friendliness, and low labour intensiveness. Prioritised is the development of supporting industries and processing and manufacturing in the mechanical, chemical and material sectors.
Thibaut Giroux, Chairman of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam, hoped that in the near future, the French side will have the opportunity to work more closely with the province to promote its investment environment, especially within the framework of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.
Philippe Fouet, head of the economics department at the French Embassy, highlighted the province’s potential, including its strategic location, and large reserves of oil and gas.
France currently has a number of enterprises operating in the province that wish to increase their operations if the legal and fiscal framework is attractive and stable in the long term, the diplomat said./.