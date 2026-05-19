Work starts on major National Highway 1A urban expansion project

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and delegates at the groundbreaking ceremony. Photo: VNA

A groundbreaking ceremony for the National Highway 1A spatial axis project associated with urban renovation and reconstruction was held in Hanoi on May 19, with National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man in attendance.



The project covers the section from Ring Road No.1 to the Cau Gie interchange and is considered one of the capital city’s key transport infrastructure projects.



At the ceremony, Chairman Man, together with leaders of National Assembly agencies, ministries, central agencies, and the Hanoi administration, symbolically pressed the button to launch the project.



The National Highway 1A spatial axis project has a total length of about 36.3km and total investment capital estimated at nearly 162 trillion VND (about 6.1 billion USD), running through 18 wards and communes in Hanoi. It begins at the connection with Ring Road No.1 near the Kim Lien tunnel area and ends at the Cau Gie interchange in Chuyen My commune.



The road will have a cross-section of up to 90m, featuring 10 lanes on the main route and six parallel lanes on both sides, with a designed speed of 80kph. Its infrastructure system is scheduled for completion in 2027, contributing to the development of Hanoi’s transport network in line with the Capital Master Plan with a 100-year vision.



The project is expected to improve traffic distribution between ring roads and different areas of the city, while strengthening connectivity between central Hanoi, major urban areas in the south of the capital, and neighbouring provinces to the south and in coastal regions. It is also expected to contribute to urban renovation along National Highway 1A and promote socio-economic development in areas along the route.



Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang said the project demonstrates the city’s determination to remove infrastructure bottlenecks and lay the foundation for a new development stage with a modern and synchronised long-term vision.



Hanoi expects the route to become an important driving force for the development of southern Hanoi, helping form new growth poles while creating more room for the development of services, trade, and logistics, and improving urban space quality, he said.



Thang requested relevant departments, agencies, and local administrations to continue closely coordinating with the investor, particularly in site clearance and resettlement work, and ensure the rights and legitimate interests of affected residents. He also urged contractors and construction units to mobilise maximum resources, manpower, and equipment to ensure progress, quality, technical standards, aesthetics, and safety during implementation.



Representing the investor, Nguyen Viet Quang, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Vingroup, said the group is honoured to participate in the key project, which is expected to contribute to a modern and civilised urban axis at Hanoi’s southern gateway./.