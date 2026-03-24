Wellington Cup 2026 strengthens Vietnamese community ties in New Zealand

Illustrative photo: VNA

The Vietnamese community football tournament in Wellington, New Zealand – Wellington Cup 2026 – was successfully held on March 21 at Nairnville Park.

This year’s event brought together more than 50 players from across Wellington, including the central area, Karori, Lower Hutt, and Johnsonville. Matches were played in a lively and competitive atmosphere, attracting enthusiastic cheers from Vietnamese people living, studying, and working in the capital.

In addition to team awards such as the championship trophy and medals, the organising committee presented individual honours, including Best Player, Top Scorer, Best Goalkeeper, and Outstanding Young Player, encouraging sportsmanship and competitive spirit among participants.

Le Trung, President of the Vietnamese Football Association in Wellington, said the annual tournament has been maintained for many years to connect football enthusiasts within the community. Beyond a sporting event, the Wellington Cup also provides an opportunity for Vietnamese people to meet and strengthen solidarity at the beginning of the year.

The event received support from the Vietnamese Embassy in New Zealand. Ambassador Phan Minh Giang attended, encouraged players, and presented awards, while reaffirming continued coordination with Vietnamese associations in New Zealand to organise more community sports activities, fostering unity, integration, and national pride among the Vietnamese community./.