War-time bomb found in Hung Yen province

The bomb found by local residents in Hung Yen province on November 9 (Photo: VNA)

Military sappers in the northern province of Hung Yen on November 12 safely moved and detonated a war-time bomb weighing more than 100kg, which was uncovered in Kim Dong district on November 9.

The bomb, about 20cm in diameter and 85cm in length, was discovered by the locals in Duong Phu hamlet, Chinh Nghia commune, Kim Dong district, when digging a drainage ditch.

Vietnam is among the countries most affected by unexploded ordnance (UXO).

Today, unexploded bombs and mines are hidden underground in almost all provinces and cities, with around 5.6 million hectares of land contaminated, equivalent to 17.71% of the country’s natural land area.

With joint efforts of the Vietnamese government and people, and the support of the international community, over the past 50 years, since the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam was signed on January 27, 1973, Vietnam has cleared nearly 2.5 million hectares of contaminated land to serve resettlement, ensure safety for people, and build economic works./.