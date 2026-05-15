Vovinam-based project launched in Japan to promote women’s empowerment

A Japanese Vovinam student demonstrates how to defend against various attacks. Photo: VNA

The project, entitled Guardian Girls Vovinam (GGV) Japan, is jointly implemented by Guardian Girls International (GGI), a non-governmental organisation established in 2019, and the World Vovinam Federation (WVVF). It aims to promote women’s empowerment, ensure the safety of women and girl children, advance gender equality and strengthen female leadership.Under the project, female instructors trained under internationally standardised curricula will organise training courses, workshops and community education activities to equip women and girl children with self-defence skills, knowledge on preventing gender-based violence, and greater self-confidence.The initiative was previously launched in Vietnam with the co-organisation of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam.Attending the launch ceremony in Japan were Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu, Founder and President of GGI Koyamada Shin, Vice President of the WVVF Bach Ngoc Chien, former Japanese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Isawa Ichiro, the 69th Yokozuna in Japanese sumo history and advisor to the International Sumo Federation Hakuho Sho, along with nearly 100 guests from Vietnam and Japan.Speaking at the event, WVVF Vice President Chien said participants in GGV training courses would not only learn self-defence skills but also gain a deeper understanding of Vietnamese culture and history.To date, more than two million people have practised Vovinam in over 70 countries, and this number is expected to continue growing thanks to projects such as GGV, he noted.