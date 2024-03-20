VinFast seals deal to distribute electric vehicles in Micronesia

At the signing ceremony (Photo: VOV)



As per the pact, Guam AutoSpot will be VinFast’s first official distributor in the region, with the former expected to begin its import of the latter’s EVs and components in May.

As previously announced, VinFast will expand its operations to at least 50 countries around the world in 2024.

Founded in 2008, Guam AutoSpot boasts a well-established dealer network across Micronesia. For over 15 years, they have built a reputation for delivering high-quality products and services.

Micronesia is emerging as a potential EV market, fueled by the participation of international brands and the development of charging station infrastructure./.