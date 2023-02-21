Making news
Vietsovpetro urged to pay more attention to renewable energy
At a working session with representatives from the Russia-Vietnam oil and gas joint venture in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Yatskin stressed that Russia always supports Vietsovpetro for stronger relations between the two countries.
Acting Director General of Vietsovpetro Vu Mai Khanh noted that with the support from both sides, the joint venture will focus on renewable energy, particularly wind power.
2022 is the first year Vietsovpetro ended the decline in production, and increased its reserves at over 3.5 million tonnes, exceeding the set plan by 25%.
With its determination and creativity in management and administration, Vietsovpetro is striving to exploit nearly 2.9 million tonnes of oil and condensate gas, earn a total profit of 222 million USD, and contribute 673.4 million USD to the State budget in 2023./.