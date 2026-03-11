Vietravel Airlines to resume Hanoi – Bangkok route from April 24. Photo: VNA

Vietravel Airlines on March 11 announced its plan to resume daily flights between Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport and Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport from April 24 to October 24.

Under the schedule, flight VU137 will depart from Hanoi at 10:55 and arrive in Bangkok at 12:55. The return leg, VU136, will leave Bangkok at 13:55 and land back in Hanoi at 15:55.

The resumption comes amid continued growth in Southeast Asia travel demand, particularly in nearby markets with convenient flight times, including Thailand.

To spur bookings in the launch phase, the carrier is running a limited-time promotion for reservations made between March 6 and 15. The discounts cover flights from April 24 to October 24, 2026, excluding peak seasons and public holidays.

Passengers booking a single ticket can apply promo code VUHANBKK01 for a 5% reduction on the base fare. Those purchasing two or more tickets qualify for an 8% discount using code VUHANBKK02. The offer spans multiple fare classes and is accessible across the airline's sales channels.

A Vietravel Airlines representative described the resumption as a key move to scale up international operations while the carrier bolsters its resources and refreshes its brand positioning.

At the same time, the airline is adopting several measures to enhance its operational and service capabilities. It expects to receive an additional aircraft by the end of March, which will expand its fleet and underpin further network expansion.

Notably, the carrier is also undertaking steps to reposition its brand, aiming to build an image closely linked with the T&T Group ecosystem.

On the occasion, the airline is introducing several customer incentives, alongside upgrades of in-flight services to elevate the overall passenger experience./.