Vietnam’s coffee exports hit record high of 8.4 billion USD in 2024–2025 crop year

Vietnam’s coffee exports hit a record of 8.4 billion USD in the 2024–2025 crop year. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's coffee exports reached a record high of 8.4 billion USD in the 2024–2025 crop year, up 60% from the previous season, marking an unprecedented achievement for the industry. The milestone reflects both high global prices and a productive harvest that brought prosperity to farmers and enterprises alike.

From early October, the country entered the 2025–2026 harvest season, with coffee prices maintaining around 115,000 VND (4.37 USD) per kilogramme, about 5,000 VND higher than the start of the previous season.

On global markets, robusta, the country’s main export, has remained steady at 4,500 - 4,600 USD per tonne, while arabica prices have surged to nearly 9,000 USD per tonne, creating a competitive advantage for Vietnamese robusta.

Farmers in the Central Highlands are optimistic as coffee prices have stayed high for three consecutive years.

Tran Dinh Trong, Director of the Eatu Fair Trade Agricultural Cooperative in Dak Lak province, said that even with stable prices, farmers’ revenues and profits would rise significantly this season.

Nguyen Dac Dat, Director of Nga Thanh Trading Co. Ltd. in Lam Dong province, noted that many farmers are holding back stock, waiting for even higher prices. The financial stability brought by strong returns from coffee, durian, and pepper in recent years has allowed them to take a more strategic approach to selling.

According to the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association (VICOFA), the country exported over 1.5 million tonnes of coffee in the 2024–2025 crop year, up nearly 6% in volume, generating record earnings of 8.4 billion USD compared to 5.4 billion USD in the previous season.

VICOFA Chairman Nguyen Nam Hai forecast that the yield in the 2025–2026 season could rise by around 10%, with favourable weather and sustained high prices supporting production.

He added that rising prices of arabica coffee, mainly from Brazil and Colombia, are expected to further boost demand and prices for Vietnam’s robusta coffee.

To expand its market share, VICOFA and leading firms recently conducted a business mission to the US, the world’s largest coffee consumer. The visit aimed to strengthen partnerships with the US National Coffee Association and the Specialty Coffee Association to enhance Vietnam’s coffee brand globally.

Although Vietnam is the world’s second-largest coffee exporter and the top supplier of robusta, about 85% of its exports remain raw beans without strong branding.

Hai noted that to reach the 10-billion-USD export target, Vietnam must focus on deep processing, quality improvement, and brand development./.